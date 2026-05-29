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May 29, 2026

Report: Jameer Nelson, Mike Gansey 'current leading candidates' for Sixers' lead front-office job

Jameer Nelson seems primed to assume a significant role in the new-look Sixers front office. But will he be in the lead decision-making role?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Jameer Nelson is a serious candidate for the Sixers' lead front-office opening.

Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey are "regarded as the current leading candidates" for the Sixers' lead front-office job, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, as Bob Myers, President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, nears the end of his search for the team's new shot-calling executive to replace Daryl Morey.

Stein and Fischer reiterated their previous reporting about Nelson's inevitable ascent within the organization, waiting that "there is a growing expectation in league circles that Nelson will be elevated to general manager in Philadelphia at a minimum in the event he does not get the top job."

That would imply Morey's former title, President of Basketball Operations, will likely be assumed by his replacement in the big chair.

Myers has largely been focused on four candidates, and Stein and Fischer added that both Gansey and Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren – U'Ren worked for Myers for many years with the Golden State Warriors before heading to the WNBA – interviewed with Sixers ownership in Philadelphia in recent days.

The other person reportedly under consideration for the Sixers' lead gig: Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd, like Gansey regarded as one of the league's top executives yet to run a team.

MOREHow Daryl Morey's Sixers tenure reached its end

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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