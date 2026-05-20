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May 20, 2026

Patients of Rittenhouse dental clinic advised to be screened for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C

The license of a dentist at Smiles at Rittenhouse Square has been suspended due to 'unsanitary practices,' health officials say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Dentists
Rittenhouse Dentist Suspension Street View/Google Maps

Patients of Smiles at Rittenhouse, a dental practice located in the building pictured, are advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, health officials say. The license of a dentist there has been suspended for 'unsanitary practices.'

Patients of a Rittenhouse dental clinic are being instructed to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, because the license of its dentist has been suspended due to "unsanitary practices," the city's health department said Wednesday. 

Smiles at Rittenhouse Square is now closed due to the temporary suspension, the health department said. The dentist's name was not disclosed. The practice, at 255 S. 17th St., also is known as Smiles on the Square.

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A person answering the phone at the dental clinic said the practice had no comment.

Health officials are working with the clinic to get the names of patients who were treated there between April 2025 and May 2026, but the health department said the risk of transmission of these diseases is low. Health officials said they are unaware of any infections as of Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidelines for dentists to follow to prevent the spread of infections. They include instructions for sterilizing and disinfecting dental equipment. 

The health department will send letters to potentially exposed patients to explain the situation and provide information about testing. The city is also working with staff at Smiles on the Square to "update their infection control practices and re-educate them," health officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is conducting a separate investigation. The clinic will not reopen until "all unsafe practices have been remedied" and the dentist's license has been reinstated, city health officials said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Dentists Philadelphia HIV Rittenhouse Hepatitis B Hepatitis C

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