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May 18, 2026

Valley Forge National Historical Park will celebrate America’s 250th with a three-day event

The July 3-5 commemoration will feature living history programs, black powder demonstrations, music and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
America250 History
Valley Forge Park Huts Provided Courtesy/Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board

Valley Forge National Historical Park will host a three-day Fourth of July weekend celebration featuring living history demonstrations, music and family activities July 3-5.

Visitors can step into Revolutionary War-era history during a three-day Fourth of July weekend celebration at Valley Forge National Historical Park this summer.

The park’s “Retreat to Valley Forge” commemoration, scheduled for July 3-5, will celebrate both America’s 250th anniversary and the park’s 50th anniversary as part of the National Park System.

The weekend will include living history demonstrations, musical performances, historical readings, black powder demonstrations and interactive activities for families throughout the park. Visitors also can explore two temporary exhibits, “Valley Forge Then and Now” and “My Valley Forge Story.”

The celebration begins July 3 with the dedication of a new storytelling fire pit that will serve as a gathering space for interpretive programs during the weekend.

Events on July 4 will center around the National Memorial Arch and commemorate both the park’s founding and the Continental Army’s encampment at Valley Forge. The event will wrap up July 5 with a closing ceremony at Muhlenberg’s Brigade.

Park officials expect large crowds throughout the holiday weekend because of nearby Fourth of July events and increased international tourism tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A shuttle service will operate throughout the event, with expanded service planned for July 4. Ride-share pickup and drop-off areas also will be available around the park.

Visitors should note that access to the Washington’s Headquarters area will be limited because the Isaac Potts House is undergoing restoration work.

More information, including schedules, maps and accessibility details, is available at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

"Retreat to Valley Forge"

July 3-5, 2026
Valley Forge National Historical Park
1400 N Outer Line Dr.
King of Prussia, PA 19406

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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