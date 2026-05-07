More Health:

May 07, 2026

Half of American adults get health info from social media influencers — yet few trust them

Only 1 in 10 people who turn to influencers say they trust most of the information they receive, a new Pew report finds.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Social Media
Health Influencers Pew Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Half of American adults get health and wellness info from social media influencers, a new Pew Research Center report finds. But very few of them say they trust most of the information the influencers provide.

About half of U.S. adults get health information from social media influencers and podcasts – even though the majority of these influencers do not identify themselves as health care professionals, a new Pew Research Center report found.

To examine how Americans are using social media for medical advice, the report looked at YouTube, TikTok and Instagram accounts for nearly 7,000 health and wellness influencers, each with 100,000 followers or more. The researchers also surveyed 5,000 people about their experiences with health and wellness influencers on social media.

Half of adults under 50 – and 40% of older adults – reported that they had gotten health information via influencers. But just 17% of these influencers described themselves in their social media profiles as doctors, dentists or nurses. Only 4% described themselves as mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists or social workers, and 6% as dietitians or nutritionists.

Only 1 in 10 people who turned to these influencers said they trust all or most of the information they received, and 24% said they trust little or none of the advice. 

So why are so many people using social media health and wellness influencers?

People without health insurance were more likely to get health and wellness information from social media and podcasts – one of the report's most significant findings. Though 40% of adults reported using content from health influencers, 53% of uninsured respondents reported doing so.

People of color reported turning to health influencers more often than white people. Among the respondents, 47% of Hispanic people and 44% of Black people said they consumed influencer content, compared to 35% of white people.

About 20% of people of color said a major reason they used social media as a source was to learn about things they don't want to ask their doctors about, compared to 10% of white people who said the same.

In general, people reported hearing most often from influencers about fitness, weight loss, beauty and personal appearance.

Among the influencers reviewed by the researchers, 64% were women, 34% were men and the gender of 2% was unknown. 

Other takeaways:

• 41% of respondents said they used information from influencers, because they wanted to make a health or lifestyle change.

• One-third of adults, ages 18 to 29, said they tuned into health and wellness influencers mainly for entertainment.

• Two-thirds of consumers said they came upon the health and wellness information rather than seeking it out.

• About 1 in 5 users said the information they get from influencers is extremely or very different from the information they get from health care providers.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Social Media Philadelphia Wellness Influencers Fitness Pew Research Mental Health

Follow us

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults
Purchased - man sitting on the couch not feeling well

Feeling tired, bruising easily, or dealing with muscle cramps? It could point to a nutrient deficiency

Just In

Must Read

Business

New Philly sports shop gives local artists a space to sell apparel

Foley's Philly Sports

Adult Health

More cancers seen in younger adults

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Illness

What is hantavirus, the deadly illness that has stricken a cruise ship?

Hantavirus Cruise Ship

Music

Low Cut Connie's new single urges listeners to 'protest during the day and party at night'

Low Cut Connie single

Festivals

Hot air balloon festival, glow show coming to South Jersey

Burlington Hot Air Balloon Fest Glow Show

Sixers

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Monday; full injury reports ahead of Game 1

Embiid 5.3.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved