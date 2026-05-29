Report: Phillies a team to 'pay attention to' if two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is traded

Starting pitching hasn't been an issue for the Phillies, especially after the team shook off a rough 9-19 start to get over .500 and back into playoff contention.

Since interim manager Don Mattingly replaced the fired Rob Thomson on April 28, the Phillies have reclaimed their status as having the sport's best collection of starting arms.

Cristopher Sánchez, in the midst of a record-setting scoreless streak, leads a staff that since May 10 has MLB's best ERA and WHIP, with Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo also flourishing.

Now comes a report from ESPN's MLB Insider Buster Olney that the rich could get richer at the trade deadline.

Despite the Phils' glaring need for a big bat, preferably right-handed, Olney appeared on "Pardon The Interruption" and reported that the Phillies would be among teams to "pay attention to" if the Tigers decided to trade two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (h/t @PhilsTailgate).

Buster Olney on Tarik Skubal:



“If he is traded, pay attention to some of the usual suspects, teams like the Dodgers, like the Phillies. I think the San Diego Padres will be an interesting team to watch…” pic.twitter.com/ly4sDK1WRL — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 29, 2026

The southpaw Skubal, who has won the AL's last two Cy Young Awards, is off to another impressive start, with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43.1 innings along with a 3-2 record for the Tigers, who have otherwise imploded and could headed for a fire sale by the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Detroit entered Friday's action at 22-35 after making the playoffs each of the past two seasons and advancing to the American League Division Series.

Skubal, who has posted a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the past three seasons and sub-2.40 ERA in each of the past two, is poised to become a free agent in the offseason and would surely command one of the biggest salaries in the sport, a long-term contract in the neighborhood of $300 million.

The Tigers haven't been able to come to an agreement on an extension with their superstar ace, but they dropped $115 million over three years in February on free agent left-hander Framber Valdez.

If the Tigers are only seeking prospects, they could want Phillies rookie right-hander Andrew Painter, the Phillies' former No. 1 overall prospect who got off to a rough start this season but has improved lately. Painter, 23, has a 5.40 ERA in nine starts.

For salary reasons, maybe the Phillies could be interested in offering Luzardo, who's still only 28 and was a Cy Young vote-getter in 2025 with 15 wins, 216 strikeouts and a 3.92 ERA. After a tough start, Luzardo has a 2.96 ERA in his last five outings.

Luzardo signed a five-year, $135-million extension in the offseason that doesn't kick in until the 2027 season, but his $27 million annually would pale in comparison to the $45-50 million per year that Skubal will surely command.

Other Phils prospects who could potentially entice the Tiger are infielder Aidan Miller, the organization's current top prospect who has yet to play this season because of a back injury; right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, a 2025 first-round pick who was recently promoted to Double-A; 17-year-old Venezuelan outfielder Francisco Renteria; and 21-year-old Double-A outfielder Dante Nori, a 2024 first-round pick.

But you'd have to think both the Phillies couldn't add Skubal without subtracting either Painter or Luzardo.

If the Phillies added Skubal, they'd be instant favorites in any three-game NL Wild Card series in which they'd have Sánchez, Wheeler and Skubal toeing the rubber on any given night.

Aaron Nola, who has struggled since the start of last year, could potentially be an effective right-handed arm out of the bullpen, which has been erratic and could use the help. If Luzardo is still with the team, he could also be an impactful bullpen arm in a short playoff series, especially against left-handed hitting.

From a pitching standpoint, the Phillies would have have the upper-hand in any five- or seven-game playoff format, with Luzardo and/or Nola added to the four-man rotation.

Now, could Dave Dombrowski sweeten the pot to somehow get Detroit to throw in two-time All Star outfielder Riley Greene? He's someone the Phils could really use.

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