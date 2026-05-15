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May 15, 2026

Using AI for health questions? Here’s what to know before you trust the answer.

These tools predict answers based on patterns, which can lead to confident but incomplete or incorrect advice.

By Peter Key, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
Adult Health AI
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AI tools are becoming a go-to for people with health questions. They’re fast, easy to use, and can sound surprisingly confident. But that confidence can be misleading.

About a third of U.S. adults now use artificial intelligence to look up health information. As more AI-powered tools are released, that number is expected to grow. But these tools don’t think like doctors or understand your body. That’s why an AI-generated response can sound right and still miss the mark.

How AI actually works

AI tools don’t “know” things the way a human being does. They’re trained on large amounts of text and data, then use that training to predict what a helpful answer should look like.

That works well for explaining general topics. But it’s less reliable when it comes to your health, where details, timing, and personal history can make all the difference. A chatbot doesn’t check your symptoms or weigh risks; it generates a response that sounds like one it has seen before.

Why AI can be wrong

AI tools pull information from many sources, including medical content and general internet articles. Some of that information may be outdated or incomplete.

The way you ask a question also matters. A vague prompt can lead to a broad or unclear answer. Providing more details can help, but it doesn’t guarantee accuracy.

Common problems to watch for

AI health tools come with some known issues:

• Bias: Answers can reflect gaps or bias in the data used to train the AI program.

• Hallucinations: The tool may generate information that sounds believable but isn’t based on real evidence.

• Drift: Over time, responses can become less consistent or less useful.

Usually, none of these issues are flagged by the AI tool. The answer usually just looks like something you can trust.

How to use AI health tools carefully

Be specific when asking questions. If you’re looking up symptoms, include details like when they started and how severe they are. If you’re researching a condition, focus on one topic at a time, such as treatment options or lifestyle changes.

When the chatbot gives you an answer, don’t treat the response as a diagnosis. AI tools don’t know your medical history and can’t physically examine you.

The final takeaway

Use AI to prepare, not to diagnose. It can help you understand medical terms and plan questions to ask your doctor, but it shouldn’t replace real care.

Peter Key, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Read more Adult Health AI Sponsored Content Independence Blue Cross

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