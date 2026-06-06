Philly Fairy Festival returns June 27 with fairy houses, costumes and a magical trail

Fairies, fairy houses and a little woodland magic will take over the grounds of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education during the Philly Fairy Festival on Saturday, June 27.

The annual event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and combines outdoor fun, crafts and fantasy-themed activities inspired by the natural world.

Attendees can build fairy houses along the Fairytale Trail, where community-made creations will turn part of the woods into a fairy village. Other attractions include the Alchemists Guild, which will serve themed cocktails and mocktails, and the Court of Food, which will offer snacks and refreshments.

The festival will also feature "An Invitation to the Other World," a choose-your-own-adventure trail that takes attendees through the Schuylkill Center's grounds on a fairy-themed journey inspired by folklore.

The festival also encourages attendees to dress the part with fairy wings, wizard robes and other fantasy-inspired costumes.

Tickets are $20 when purchased online in advance and $25 at the door.

Saturday, June 27 | Noon - 4 p.m.

Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

8480 Hagy's Mill Rd.

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at door

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.