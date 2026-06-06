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June 06, 2026

Philly Fairy Festival returns June 27 with fairy houses, costumes and a magical trail

The annual event transforms part of the Schuylkill Center into a fairy-filled woodland complete with themed drinks, folklore-inspired adventures and community-built fairy houses.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
FairyHousesMaeAxelrod (5).jpg Mae Axelrod/Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

A fairy house on display during the 2025 Philly Fairy Festival at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. The event returns June 27 with fairy house building, a fantasy-themed trail and other outdoor activities.

Fairies, fairy houses and a little woodland magic will take over the grounds of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education during the Philly Fairy Festival on Saturday, June 27.

The annual event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and combines outdoor fun, crafts and fantasy-themed activities inspired by the natural world.

Attendees can build fairy houses along the Fairytale Trail, where community-made creations will turn part of the woods into a fairy village. Other attractions include the Alchemists Guild, which will serve themed cocktails and mocktails, and the Court of Food, which will offer snacks and refreshments.

Fairy_Fest_People

The festival will also feature "An Invitation to the Other World," a choose-your-own-adventure trail that takes attendees through the Schuylkill Center's grounds on a fairy-themed journey inspired by folklore.

The festival also encourages attendees to dress the part with fairy wings, wizard robes and other fantasy-inspired costumes.

Tickets are $20 when purchased online in advance and $25 at the door.

Philly Fairy Festival

Saturday, June 27 | Noon - 4 p.m.
Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
8480 Hagy's Mill Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at door

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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