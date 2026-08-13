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August 13, 2026

Tracking 2026-27 Sixers games reported and announced ahead of NBA schedule release

Before the entire 2026-27 Sixers schedule is released on Thursday afternoon, consider this a one-stop shop for any and all games that have been announced or reported in advance.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 8.11.26 David Richard/IMAGN IMAGES

With LeBron James on board, the Sixers are expected to play the maximum 34 games on national television.

At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, the NBA will release its full schedule for the 2026-27 season.

In the days leading up to that full release, various high-profile matchups are being announced or reported.

After trading for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and signing the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, the Sixers are set to be at the center of the NBA's marquee dates and are likely to have the maximum 34 games on national television.

Ahead of Thursday's full release, we'll be tracking any and all Sixers games announced or reported ahead of time here:

Preseason

Date/TimeOpponentSource
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.@ Brooklyn NetsNets announcement
Saturday, Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m.
@ Boston CelticsCeltics announcement
Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m.
vs. Boston CelticsCeltics announcement

SIXERS FILM STUDIES

Jaylen Brown's strengths | Jaylen Brown's weaknesses

Anfernee Simons | Dean Wade | Ariel Hukporti

Regular season

Date/TimeOpponentSource
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:00 p.m.@ New York KnicksNBA announcement
Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m.vs. Cleveland CavaliersNBA announcement
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.vs. New York Knicks (NBA Cup Group Play)Amazon Prime announcement
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.@ Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Cup Group Play)NBA announcement
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m.vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup Group Play)NBA announcement
Thursday, Dec. 3@ Memphis GrizzliesDan Woike, The Athletic
Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.@ Indiana Pacers (NBA Cup Group Play)NBA announcement
Friday, Dec. 25, 5:00 p.m.@ Los Angeles LakersNBA announcement
Tuesday, Dec. 29@ Sacramento KingsDamien Barling, ESPN 1320 Sacramento
Monday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m.@ Atlanta HawksNBC announcement
Monday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m.@ Dallas MavericksNBC announcement

MOREFull 2026-27 Sixers schedule, with details, analysis and games of note

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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