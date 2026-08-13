Tracking 2026-27 Sixers games reported and announced ahead of NBA schedule release

August 13, 2026
At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, the NBA will release its full schedule for the 2026-27 season.
In the days leading up to that full release, various high-profile matchups are being announced or reported.
After trading for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and signing the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, the Sixers are set to be at the center of the NBA's marquee dates and are likely to have the maximum 34 games on national television.
Ahead of Thursday's full release, we'll be tracking any and all Sixers games announced or reported ahead of time here:
|Date/Time
|Opponent
|Source
|Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
|@ Brooklyn Nets
|Nets announcement
|Saturday, Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m.
|@ Boston Celtics
|Celtics announcement
|Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m.
|vs. Boston Celtics
|Celtics announcement
SIXERS FILM STUDIES
Jaylen Brown's strengths | Jaylen Brown's weaknesses
Anfernee Simons | Dean Wade | Ariel Hukporti
|Date/Time
|Opponent
|Source
|Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:00 p.m.
|@ New York Knicks
|NBA announcement
|Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m.
|vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|NBA announcement
|Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
|vs. New York Knicks (NBA Cup Group Play)
|Amazon Prime announcement
|Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
|@ Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Cup Group Play)
|NBA announcement
|Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m.
|vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup Group Play)
|NBA announcement
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|@ Memphis Grizzlies
|Dan Woike, The Athletic
|Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.
|@ Indiana Pacers (NBA Cup Group Play)
|NBA announcement
|Friday, Dec. 25, 5:00 p.m.
|@ Los Angeles Lakers
|NBA announcement
|Tuesday, Dec. 29
|@ Sacramento Kings
|Damien Barling, ESPN 1320 Sacramento
|Monday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m.
|@ Atlanta Hawks
|NBC announcement
|Monday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m.
|@ Dallas Mavericks
|NBC announcement
MORE: Full 2026-27 Sixers schedule, with details, analysis and games of note