Tracking 2026-27 Sixers games reported and announced ahead of NBA schedule release

At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, the NBA will release its full schedule for the 2026-27 season.

In the days leading up to that full release, various high-profile matchups are being announced or reported.

After trading for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and signing the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, the Sixers are set to be at the center of the NBA's marquee dates and are likely to have the maximum 34 games on national television.

Ahead of Thursday's full release, we'll be tracking any and all Sixers games announced or reported ahead of time here:

Preseason

Date/Time Opponent Source Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. @ Brooklyn Nets Nets announcement Saturday, Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m.

@ Boston Celtics Celtics announcement Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m.

vs. Boston Celtics Celtics announcement

SIXERS FILM STUDIES

Jaylen Brown's strengths | Jaylen Brown's weaknesses

Anfernee Simons | Dean Wade | Ariel Hukporti

Regular season

Date/Time Opponent Source Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:00 p.m. @ New York Knicks NBA announcement Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA announcement Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Knicks (NBA Cup Group Play) Amazon Prime announcement Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. @ Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Cup Group Play) NBA announcement

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m. vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup Group Play) NBA announcement

Thursday, Dec. 3 @ Memphis Grizzlies Dan Woike, The Athletic Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. @ Indiana Pacers (NBA Cup Group Play) NBA announcement

Friday, Dec. 25, 5:00 p.m. @ Los Angeles Lakers NBA announcement Tuesday, Dec. 29 @ Sacramento Kings Damien Barling, ESPN 1320 Sacramento Monday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m. @ Atlanta Hawks NBC announcement Monday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. @ Dallas Mavericks NBC announcement

MORE: Full 2026-27 Sixers schedule, with details, analysis and games of note