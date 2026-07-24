What will Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's new rotation look like with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown?

Just as LeBron James has concluded that the Sixers offered the best basketball fit for him – a team with everything he needed to be his best self at 41 and 42 years old and complete for a championship – the Sixers can reasonably claim that James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, was the exact player they needed to optimize the talent that already existed on the roster.

In the aftermath of trading Paul George and four future draft picks for Jaylen Brown and signing Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Ariel Hukporti, the Sixers were still not perfect. They remain flawed. But after convincing James to join them, the Sixers have added positional size at both forward spots, on-ball scoring, playmaking for others, rebounding, feel and experience, all in one fell swoop. Best of all, they did so at the price tag of a veteran's minimum salary.

In October, the 2026-27 NBA season will begin, and arguably the greatest player in the history of the league will be wearing a Sixers uniform. James should start alongside a star-studded group which includes the 2024 NBA Finals MVP in Brown, a regular-season MVP in Embiid, an All-NBA guard in Tyrese Maxey and a dynamic young guard in VJ Edgecombe with stardom in his future.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, whose three seasons in Philadelphia have been bogged down by injuries and availability issues, suddenly has five high-powered options at his disposal. Even when he is without Embiid, the most notorious injury risk in basketball, or James, whose workload will certainly be managed all season long, Nurse will still have multiple players capable of handling significant offensive burdens. For those two players in particular, the Sixers now have the opportunity to be as proactive as they want to be in pacing them, with a lengthy playoff race in mind.

There will be unusual fits the Sixers have to work out before they make a deep postseason run. Their collection of bench reinforcements will be far from perfect. But between their aforementioned starters and Simons and Wade as trustworthy reserves, the Sixers are in a strong position as Nurse begins evaluating potential rotation pathways.

The most obvious hole in this depth chart: backup center. It was a problem last year, and veteran Andre Drummond has been replaced by Hukporti, an unproven player. He has many of the same frustrating tendencies which have prevented Adem Bona from establishing himself as a consistent big in the NBA. But someone has to play backup center when Embiid is out; for now the expectation should be that Bona and Hukporti will compete for those minutes. Nurse has generally liked to use nine-man rotations, so that leaves one spot. The best player remaining on the Sixers is probably Dominick Barlow, a starter for most of his first season with the team.

Of the Sixers' nine projected rotation players, all seven non-centers can credibly play at least two positions. That affords Nurse optionality. Five of them can serve as high-volume scorers. That affords Nurse security.

The beauty of the Sixers' group of five high-octane offensive threats is that they can always have two or three of them on the floor over the course of a 48-minute game. Throughout the season, Nurse will be able to lean on trusted tandems like Embiid and Maxey while also working out the kinks of other combinations: which players fit the best with James? Between James and Brown, which one will be a better fit for Embiid? Which players can do the best job of accentuating Edgecombe's athletic prowess? Which ones will do the best jobs cutting when Embiid posts up?

An exercise worth kicking the tires on every now and then leading up to the start of a season suddenly being anticipated as much as any in recent memory: mapping out a 48-minute rotation plan for Nurse.

Not only do the Sixers not need to push James or Embiid during the regular season, but they have so much shot creation available to them that Maxey and Edgecombe no longer need to handle league-leading minutes totals moving forward.

Take a look at the following substitution plan and notice that at least two starters are on the floor at all times, with most of the game covered by three-starter lineups:

The plan above produces the following minutes totals for the nine-man rotation:

Player 1H minutes 2H minutes Total minutes Tyrese Maxey 20 16 36 Jaylen Brown 18 17 35 VJ Edgecombe 16 18 34 Joel Embiid 16 16 32 LeBron James 13 16 29 Anfernee Simons 12 14 26 Dean Wade 13 11 24 Adem Bona 8 8 16 Dominick Barlow 4 4 8



The enormity of the James acquisition – particularly at this minuscule price point – simply cannot be overstated. The Eastern Conference is as loaded as ever, so nothing will be handed to a Sixers team which still has questions to answer, especially on the defensive end of the floor. But a player with a cap hit of about $2.45 million is going to provide value in so many different areas. It will make the Sixers a whole lot better – and, in his fourth season with the team, give Nurse no excuses.