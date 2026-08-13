2026 fantasy football ADP debate: Ahead, behind or at market for Eagles' NFC East rivals

The NFL season is right around the corner, which means the fantasy football season is, too. To get you prepared for the most important day of everyone's fantasy league – the draft – we're previewing the 2026 fantasy season, starting with ADP debates.

Over the next few days, Geoff Mosher and Evan Macy will debate ADPs of certain players, deciding whether they want to be ahead of, behind or right at that player's ADP.

Up now are three players from rival NFC East teams: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Commanders RB Richaad White, and Giants WR Malik Nabers:

Dak Prescott, QB (Cowboys): ADP-75th

Geoff: If you're a believe injuries are predictive, then Dak is probably a major fade for you in 2026. Just look at his stats from the past six seasons.

Year Completions Pass Yards TD Passes 2020 151 1,856 9 2021 410 4,489 37 2022 261 2,860 23 2023 410 4,516 36 2024 185 1,978 11 2025 404 4,552 30





If history holds true, Dak will get hurt and be a major disappointment for fantasy owners this year, then ball out in 2027. If you think that six-year trend is just coincidence, then sure, go ahead and get him at his ADP. If you're worried about his pattern of on-again, off-again seasons, fade him majorly. I'm hedging my bet with Dak. He's got great weapons around him but doesn't run much anymore. I'm slightly behind ADP. I'd rather take a shot lower in the draft on someone with more rushing chops, like Trevor Lawrence or Bo Nix.

Verdict: Behind ADP.

Evan: I think he's probably in the right spot honestly. If you want the MVP upside of Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, you pay for it. If you want a guy like Jalen Hurts or Jayden Daniels who can run for touchdowns, you pay for it, too. If you want to hang back a bit and get a guy who is pretty much tried and true, Prescott is the guy to target. As long as he's on the football field, he's going to tally numbers for you. Injuries are a risk for any pick, Prescott produces while others may not.

Verdict: At ADP.





Rachaad White, RB (Commanders): ADP-119th

Geoff: There's nothing special about White's talent, but talent is often trumped by usage when it comes to fantasy football, and White should log plenty of action as Washington's top running back. He's not explosive or dynamic by any means, especially when compared to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has plenty of experience and is excellent in pass pro, which means he should be on the field for third downs, especially with the loss of LT Laremy Tunsil. White has really good hands in the pass game and will rack up the receptions all season. I like him about a round or two earlier than he's going – especially in PPR leagues – ahead of R.J. Harvey, Tony Pollard, Bhayshel Tutan and other RBs going ahead of him.

Verdict: Ahead of ADP.

Evan: I am down on the Commanders run game. Without Tunsil and without an offense that really excites fantasy owners, White is all and all unexciting. His draft positioning is in the 9th or 10th rounds for most drafts and frankly, in that spot I am looking for upside, for sleepers and for guys who have a high ceiling. I am not sure White is any of those things in Washington.

Verdict: Behind ADP

Malik Nabers, WR (Giants): ADP-35th