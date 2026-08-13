2026 fantasy football ADP debate: Ahead, behind or at market for Eagles' NFC East rivals

August 13, 2026
The NFL season is right around the corner, which means the fantasy football season is, too. To get you prepared for the most important day of everyone's fantasy league – the draft – we're previewing the 2026 fantasy season, starting with ADP debates.
Over the next few days, Geoff Mosher and Evan Macy will debate ADPs of certain players, deciding whether they want to be ahead of, behind or right at that player's ADP.
Up now are three players from rival NFC East teams: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Commanders RB Richaad White, and Giants WR Malik Nabers:
Geoff: If you're a believe injuries are predictive, then Dak is probably a major fade for you in 2026. Just look at his stats from the past six seasons.
|Year
|Completions
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes
|2020
|151
|1,856
|9
|2021
|410
|4,489
|37
|2022
|261
|2,860
|23
|2023
|410
|4,516
|36
|2024
|185
|1,978
|11
|2025
|404
|4,552
|30
If history holds true, Dak will get hurt and be a major disappointment for fantasy owners this year, then ball out in 2027. If you think that six-year trend is just coincidence, then sure, go ahead and get him at his ADP. If you're worried about his pattern of on-again, off-again seasons, fade him majorly. I'm hedging my bet with Dak. He's got great weapons around him but doesn't run much anymore. I'm slightly behind ADP. I'd rather take a shot lower in the draft on someone with more rushing chops, like Trevor Lawrence or Bo Nix.
Verdict: Behind ADP.
Evan: I think he's probably in the right spot honestly. If you want the MVP upside of Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, you pay for it. If you want a guy like Jalen Hurts or Jayden Daniels who can run for touchdowns, you pay for it, too. If you want to hang back a bit and get a guy who is pretty much tried and true, Prescott is the guy to target. As long as he's on the football field, he's going to tally numbers for you. Injuries are a risk for any pick, Prescott produces while others may not.
Verdict: At ADP.
Geoff: There's nothing special about White's talent, but talent is often trumped by usage when it comes to fantasy football, and White should log plenty of action as Washington's top running back. He's not explosive or dynamic by any means, especially when compared to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has plenty of experience and is excellent in pass pro, which means he should be on the field for third downs, especially with the loss of LT Laremy Tunsil. White has really good hands in the pass game and will rack up the receptions all season. I like him about a round or two earlier than he's going – especially in PPR leagues – ahead of R.J. Harvey, Tony Pollard, Bhayshel Tutan and other RBs going ahead of him.
Verdict: Ahead of ADP.
Evan: I am down on the Commanders run game. Without Tunsil and without an offense that really excites fantasy owners, White is all and all unexciting. His draft positioning is in the 9th or 10th rounds for most drafts and frankly, in that spot I am looking for upside, for sleepers and for guys who have a high ceiling. I am not sure White is any of those things in Washington.
Verdict: Behind ADP
Geoff: He's already ahead of schedule in his rehab and doing position drills in practice. He's expected to soon start practicing in team drills. If Nabers is ready for Week 1, he's an absolute steal at his current ADP, even if he's still a little slowed by the comeback from knee surgery. The Giants have nobody even close to Nabers' talent at wide receiver, and he'll surely by a target monster like he was before the injury. I wouldn't hesitate to take him in Round 2 – ahead of Tee Higgins and Rashee Rice, for sure – if reports continue to suggest that Nabers will be good to go by Week 1. Any setback would be immediate cause for a major fade though.
Verdict: Ahead of ADP (for now).
Evan: Nabers tore his ACL and hurt his meniscus as well last year. And the meniscus injury reportedly slowed down his recovery from the ACL. And then had a follow-up procedure in the spring to clean out some scar tissue. And now he's practicing and eying a Week 1 return. I'm sorry — he's talented and has the potential to be an elite wide receiver in the NFL someday, but I don't trust the knee. Not this soon. I need to see he's 100% before I am using a top three round pick on the guy. I could be wrong, but the year after the year after is typically when these injuries are totally in the rearview. Draft at your own risk.
Verdict: Behind ADP
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