'Suspicious' drone in Chester County may be photographing inside homes, police say

A drone that has been spotted flying above residential communities in Chester County for months may be taking photographs inside homes, authorities say, and police are now working to identify the person who's been operating the aircraft.

West Brandywine police reiterated Tuesday that they are actively investigating the drone, saying its appearances have been an ongoing "suspicious circumstance" observed at night by residents in neighboring Wallace Township. Police first reported the drone activity to residents on July 14.

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"It has been reported that this drone may be photographing properties, including inside the homes," police said Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Those residents that live in that area are being urged to be mindful of this aircraft, and to be diligent, especially if you have skylights on the roof."

Police described the drone as a "large" aircraft with red and white lights that flash in a triangular pattern. In one instance, police reviewed a home video that showed the drone hovering about six feet above a property's skylight for over seven minutes.

"This is not a circumstance of (a) drone flying 200 feet just over the (property), if a person was standing on the roof and tall enough, most likely (they'd be) able to reach up and touch it," police said.

For about a month, the drone has been spotted in the Howson development of Wallace Township, police said. It was last observed there Sunday. Residents also have reported seeing the aircraft in Fairview, Devereux, Little Conestoga and Lamb Tavern. The drone is usually seen between 8-11 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the drone for invasion of privacy and trespassing. The operator of the drone has not been identified.

Drones are required to follow airspace regulations overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, whose rules are determined based on the weight and use of the aircraft. With the exception of light recreational drones that weigh less than 0.55 pounds, all drones must be registered with the FAA. Heavy drones that weigh more than 55 pounds require a special registration.

State and local authorities enforce laws covering ground operations for drones on public property and also oversee privacy and trespassing laws.

"The FAA is aware of the reports but not currently investigating because our mandate is safety not privacy," a spokesperson for the federal agency said Thursday.

Drones are legally permitted to fly below 400 feet in most places as long as operators follow rules and don't create hazards for people or property. The FAA reviews all reports of unauthorized drone operations. Operators who break safety rules face civil penalties of up to $75,000, and the FAA may suspend or revoke a pilot's certificate in the event of violations.

Registered drones are required to have a remote identification module that transmits location information and a serial number via a broadcast signal.

In Pennsylvania, it's illegal to intentionally or knowingly use a drone for surveillance in a place where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as a home. The violation is treated as a summary offense with a fine of up to $300 and a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

West Brandywine Police Chief Jeff Kimes did not immediately respond to questions about the drone reported in Chester County. In its Facebook post, the department said it does not believe the drone is being used to locate a pet, as some have suggested on social media.

"This is NOT the case, this has been going on for months, in the same area, with no communication to the Police Department, Township or residents to why it would be continuing to fly over people's (homes) and property and continually each night," police said.

The department noted some drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that have "extreme zoom capabilities" that would enable them to take photos and video inside homes.

"Each home that this drone enters, are additional counts of offenses and if the pilot is identified sanctions will be levied, including criminal charges, confiscation of drone and revocation of their license," police said.

Authorities are advising residents in Wallace Township to be alert and call police if a drone is seen near or over their properties.

Police said anyone with information can contact the department at (610) 380-8201 or email Officer Brandon McMillen at Bmcmillen@wbrandywinepd.org.