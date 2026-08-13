More News:

August 13, 2026

Montgomery County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Michael Blazo, 22, of Schwenksville, solicited violent images from 10 minors he met online, prosecutors say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Child Pornography
Child Porn Montgomery County Bill Oxford/Unsplash.com

Michael Blazo, 22, of Schwenksville, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and faces up to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced Dec. 7.

A Montgomery County man accused of luring 10 minors to send violent, pornographic images to him over multiple years pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he manufactured and attempted to manufacture child pornography.

Michael Blazo, 22, of Schwenksville, posed as a teenager online to gain the trust of young girls and solicited sexual images that "involved obvious pain and showed their faces," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said.

MORE: Olney home under federal investigation is also now tied to deaths of two women, police say

In late 2021, law enforcement officers investigated a report that a 12-year-old Ohio girl had texted pornographic content to a stranger she met on the internet. In April 2022, the FBI identified Blazo as the alleged perpetrator and executed a search warrant on his home, where he lived with his parents.

Blazo allegedly told investigators that he was sexually gratified by watching minors inflict pain on themselves and would sometimes request the content multiple times per day.

Over the course of three years, the violence of Blazo's demands escalated, prosecutors said. If any of the girls refused to send the content he requested, he allegedly would threaten to make public the images they sent him previously.

"One child pleaded with Blazo, saying that she would kill herself if he distributed her images, to which the defendant responded with continued threats," prosecutors said.

The FBI confirmed the identities of 10 minors that sent explicit images and videos at Blazo's request, prosecutors said. They ranged in age from 11 to 16. Blazo also allegedly traveled to meet one of the children and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Blazo was charged in December 2024.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. The mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Under his plea agreement, Blazo is required to pay restitution to the 10 victims.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Child Pornography Pennsylvania Crime Montgomery County Schwenksville

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Delco kid catches piranha in Ridley Park Lake

Delco piranha

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Avoiding these 3 risk factors during middle age may help people live longer without dementia

Dementia Free smoking

TV

Film crews are shadowing SEPTA police officers for A&E docuseries that will air next year

SEPTA documentary

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved