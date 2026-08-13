Montgomery County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Montgomery County man accused of luring 10 minors to send violent, pornographic images to him over multiple years pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he manufactured and attempted to manufacture child pornography.

Michael Blazo, 22, of Schwenksville, posed as a teenager online to gain the trust of young girls and solicited sexual images that "involved obvious pain and showed their faces," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said.

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In late 2021, law enforcement officers investigated a report that a 12-year-old Ohio girl had texted pornographic content to a stranger she met on the internet. In April 2022, the FBI identified Blazo as the alleged perpetrator and executed a search warrant on his home, where he lived with his parents.

Blazo allegedly told investigators that he was sexually gratified by watching minors inflict pain on themselves and would sometimes request the content multiple times per day.

Over the course of three years, the violence of Blazo's demands escalated, prosecutors said. If any of the girls refused to send the content he requested, he allegedly would threaten to make public the images they sent him previously.

"One child pleaded with Blazo, saying that she would kill herself if he distributed her images, to which the defendant responded with continued threats," prosecutors said.

The FBI confirmed the identities of 10 minors that sent explicit images and videos at Blazo's request, prosecutors said. They ranged in age from 11 to 16. Blazo also allegedly traveled to meet one of the children and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Blazo was charged in December 2024.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. The mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Under his plea agreement, Blazo is required to pay restitution to the 10 victims.