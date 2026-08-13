Eagles release first depth chart of the 2026 season

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first depth chart of the 2026 season, because, well, they had to in advance of their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Otherwise, they wouldn't. Typically it's one of their PR guys — certainly not Nick Sirianni or Howie Roseman — who are filling it out, though on some occasions placement of a player might be influenced by the higher-ups.

Here's their depth chart below, which I re-created with an easier chart to read, but it's organized exactly how they organized theirs.

We'll use this as a jumping off point to analyze what the depth chart might more accurately be, at least in my opinion. I organize my depth chart a little differently, and in the spirit of the Eagles releasing their first depth chart, I updated mine to reflect any changes I believe may have occurred so far throughout camp.

Offense

Position 1 2 3 WR DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown Johnny Wilson

Samori Toure Brandon Hayes LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton Hollin Pierce LG Landon Dickerson Michael Jordan Myles Hinton C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin RG Tyler Steen Jake Majors Micah Morris RT Lane Johnson Markel Bell Cameron Williams John Ojukwu TE Dallas Goedert Johnny Mundt Eli Stowers Grant Calcaterra Cameron Latu E.J. Jenkins Stone Smartt WR Makai Lemon Elijah Moore Britain Covey / Quez Watkins WR Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Danny Gray Erik Ezukanma RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley Dameon Pierce Carson Steele Ja'Quinden Jackson QB Jalen Hurts Andy Dalton / Tanner McKee Cole Payton





Defense

1 2 3 EDGE Nolan Smith Arnold Ebiketie Jose Ramirez Joshua Weru DT Jalen Carter Byron Young Uar Bernard DT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson Zion Wilson DT Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall David Blay EDGE Jalyx Hunt A.J. Epenesa Keyshawn James-Newby Tarron Jackson LB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Chance Campbell LB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Deontae Lawson CB Riq Woolen Jonathan Jones Jakorian Bennett Tariq Castro-Fields CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Ambry Thomas Shaun Wade NCB Cooper DeJean Michael Carter / Mac McWilliams Kapena Gushiken S Cooper DeJean Michael Carter / Marcus Epps J.T. Gray S Andrew Mukuba Andre' Sam Cole Wisniewski Maximus Pulley





Specialists

1 2 3 P Braden Mann K Jake Elliott H Braden Mann LS Rocco Underwood PR Britain Covey Makai Lemon Elijah Moore KR Will Shipley Dameon Pierce Tank Bigsby





My quibbles (and other observations):

• Darius Cooper has probably had a half dozen practices so far where he had more catches in one day than Makai Lemon has had all camp. Even if this depth chart is only being published because it has to be, if I were Cooper I'd be annoyed at seeing my name behind Lemon's.

• The Eagles have Stowers listed as the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt. So do we. But, if I had Cameron Latu listed with the tight ends instead of with the fullbacks, I'd probably have him over Stowers. There's a decent chance that Stowers will be a gameday inactive, while Goedert, Mundt, and Latu all dress.



• The Eagles are still doing the co-QB2 thing. If the Eagles see enough from Cole Payton that they want him on the team, it's likely that either Dalton or McKee will be traded (more likely Dalton, in my opinion).



• The backup punter is Jake Elliott. The backup kicker is Braden Mann. The backup holder is Cooper DeJean. The backup long snapper is Grant Calcaterra, although the team may need to have someone else ready to be the backup long snapper in case Calcaterra doesn't make the 53-man roster.

• Because Jonathan Greenard is on the PUP list, the Eagles didn't list him in their depth chart. As a result, they didn't have to go through the motions of putting Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith in the same box as the co-starters, when it'll clearly be Hunt.



• The Eagles' depth gets a little messy in the secondary. One player who hasn't been discussed much, but who I had making the 53-man roster is Jonathan Jones, who Vic Fangio said will be out for a while with an injury. Jones' injury has opened the door a bit for Mac McWilliams, who Fangio said has "matured" in his second NFL training camp.



It's mildly interesting to me that Mac shares the backup slot box with Michael Carter.

Carter also shares the quasi-starting safety spot with Marcus Epps, though the Eagles put that spot on the second string.

The Eagles have undrafted rookie Maximus Pulley as the seventh safety, but I actually think he has a chance of making the team.

• Britain Covey is probably the team's top kick returner in addition to the team's top punt returner. Opposing teams kicked away from Covey last season on kickoffs, opting instead to kick to Shipley.



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