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August 13, 2026

Eagles release first depth chart of the 2026 season

We can learn a few things from examining the Eagles first official depth chart of the year.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050326HowieRosemanJeffreyLurie Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

For no reason, here's Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie.

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first depth chart of the 2026 season, because, well, they had to in advance of their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Otherwise, they wouldn't. Typically it's one of their PR guys — certainly not Nick Sirianni or Howie Roseman — who are filling it out, though on some occasions placement of a player might be influenced by the higher-ups. 

Here's their depth chart below, which I re-created with an easier chart to read, but it's organized exactly how they organized theirs.

We'll use this as a jumping off point to analyze what the depth chart might more accurately be, at least in my opinion. I organize my depth chart a little differently, and in the spirit of the Eagles releasing their first depth chart, I updated mine to reflect any changes I believe may have occurred so far throughout camp.

Offense

Position 
WR DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown Johnny Wilson 

Samori ToureBrandon Hayes
LTJordan MailataFred Johnson Myles Hinton 
    Hollin Pierce
 LGLandon Dickerson Michael Jordan Myles Hinton 
 CCam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin 
 RGTyler Steen Jake Majors Micah Morris 
 RTLane Johnson Markel Bell Cameron Williams 
    John Ojukwu
 TEDallas Goedert Johnny Mundt Eli Stowers 
  Grant CalcaterraCameron Latu E.J. Jenkins 
    Stone Smartt
WR Makai Lemon Elijah Moore Britain Covey / Quez Watkins 
WR Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Danny Gray 
    Erik Ezukanma
 RBSaquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley 
  Dameon PierceCarson Steele Ja'Quinden Jackson 
QB Jalen Hurts Andy Dalton / Tanner McKee Cole Payton 


Defense

 
EDGE Nolan Smith Arnold Ebiketie Jose Ramirez 
    Joshua Weru
 DTJalen Carter Byron Young Uar Bernard 
 DTJordan Davis Ty Robinson Zion Wilson 
 DTMoro Ojomo Gabe Hall David Blay 
 EDGEJalyx Hunt A.J. Epenesa Keyshawn James-Newby 
    Tarron Jackson
 LBZack Baun Smael Mondon Chance Campbell 
 LBJihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Deontae Lawson 
 CBRiq Woolen Jonathan Jones Jakorian Bennett 
    Tariq Castro-Fields
 CBQuinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Ambry Thomas 
    Shaun Wade
 NCBCooper DeJean Michael Carter / Mac McWilliams Kapena Gushiken 
 SCooper DeJean Michael Carter / Marcus Epps J.T. Gray 
 SAndrew Mukuba Andre' Sam Cole Wisniewski 
    Maximus Pulley


Specialists

 
Braden Mann   
Jake Elliott   
Braden Mann   
LS Rocco Underwood   
PR Britain Covey Makai Lemon Elijah Moore 
KR Will Shipley Dameon Pierce Tank Bigsby 


My quibbles (and other observations):

• Darius Cooper has probably had a half dozen practices so far where he had more catches in one day than Makai Lemon has had all camp. Even if this depth chart is only being published because it has to be, if I were Cooper I'd be annoyed at seeing my name behind Lemon's.

• The Eagles have Stowers listed as the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt. So do we. But, if I had Cameron Latu listed with the tight ends instead of with the fullbacks, I'd probably have him over Stowers. There's a decent chance that Stowers will be a gameday inactive, while Goedert, Mundt, and Latu all dress.

• The Eagles are still doing the co-QB2 thing. If the Eagles see enough from Cole Payton that they want him on the team, it's likely that either Dalton or McKee will be traded (more likely Dalton, in my opinion). 

• The backup punter is Jake Elliott. The backup kicker is Braden Mann. The backup holder is Cooper DeJean. The backup long snapper is Grant Calcaterra, although the team may need to have someone else ready to be the backup long snapper in case Calcaterra doesn't make the 53-man roster.

• Because Jonathan Greenard is on the PUP list, the Eagles didn't list him in their depth chart. As a result, they didn't have to go through the motions of putting Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith in the same box as the co-starters, when it'll clearly be Hunt.

• The Eagles' depth gets a little messy in the secondary. One player who hasn't been discussed much, but who I had making the 53-man roster is Jonathan Jones, who Vic Fangio said will be out for a while with an injury. Jones' injury has opened the door a bit for Mac McWilliams, who Fangio said has "matured" in his second NFL training camp.

It's mildly interesting to me that Mac shares the backup slot box with Michael Carter.

Carter also shares the quasi-starting safety spot with Marcus Epps, though the Eagles put that spot on the second string.

The Eagles have undrafted rookie Maximus Pulley as the seventh safety, but I actually think he has a chance of making the team.

• Britain Covey is probably the team's top kick returner in addition to the team's top punt returner. Opposing teams kicked away from Covey last season on kickoffs, opting instead to kick to Shipley.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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