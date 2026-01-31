Philadelphia Eagles 2026 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Offense 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Sam Howell RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley A.J. Dillon FB Ben VanSumeren Cameron Latu Carson Steele WR A.J. Brown Darius Cooper Danny Gray WR DeVonta Smith Johnny Wilson Quez Watkins WR Jahan Dotson Britain Covey

TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson E.J. Jenkins TE (cont.) Jaheim Bell LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton LG Landon Dickerson Brett Toth

C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin Jake Majors RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor Hollin Pierce RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams John Ojukwu





Defense 1 2 3 4 EDGE Jaelan Phillips Nolan Smith Josh Uche Azeez Ojulari iDL Jalen Carter Ty Robinson NT Jordan Davis Byron Young

iDL Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall

EDGE Jalyx Hunt Brandon Graham Ogbo Okoronkwo Jose Ramirez LB Zack Baun Jihaad Campbell Smael Mondon LB Nakobe Dean Jeremiah Trotter Chance Campbell CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Mac McWilliams Tariq Castro-Fields S Reed Blankenship Sydney Brown Andre' Sam S Andrew Mukuba Marcus Epps Brandon Johnson CB Adoree' Jackson Jakorian Bennett Ambry Thomas SCB Cooper DeJean Michael Carter







Special teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott Braden Mann P Braden Mann Jake Elliott LS H Braden Mann Cooper DeJean KR Will Shipley Britain Covey PR Britain Covey Jahan Dotson





