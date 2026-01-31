More Sports:

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 depth chart

The latest projection of the Eagles' depth chart for next season.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie Roseman

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

 Offense
QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Sam Howell 
RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley A.J. Dillon 
FB Ben VanSumeren Cameron Latu Carson Steele  
WR A.J. Brown Darius Cooper Danny Gray 
WR DeVonta Smith Johnny WilsonQuez Watkins 
WR Jahan Dotson Britain Covey
 
TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson E.J. Jenkins 
TE (cont.)    Jaheim Bell 
LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton 
LG Landon Dickerson Brett Toth 
 
Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin Jake Majors 
RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor Hollin Pierce 
RT Lane Johnson Cameron WilliamsJohn Ojukwu  


Defense 
EDGE Jaelan PhillipsNolan Smith Josh UcheAzeez Ojulari 
iDL Jalen Carter Ty Robinson  
NT Jordan Davis Byron Young
 
iDL Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall 
 
EDGE Jalyx Hunt Brandon Graham Ogbo Okoronkwo Jose Ramirez 
LB Zack Baun Jihaad Campbell Smael Mondon 
LB Nakobe Dean Jeremiah Trotter Chance Campbell 
CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Mac McWilliamsTariq Castro-Fields 
Reed Blankenship Sydney Brown Andre' Sam 
Andrew Mukuba Marcus Epps Brandon Johnson 
CB Adoree' Jackson Jakorian BennettAmbry Thomas 
SCB Cooper DeJean Michael Carter 
 


Special teams 
Jake Elliott Braden Mann 
Braden Mann Jake Elliott 
LS   
Braden Mann Cooper DeJean 
KR Will Shipley Britain Covey
PR Britain Covey Jahan Dotson


