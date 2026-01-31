Philadelphia Eagles 2026 depth chart

January 31, 2026
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Tanner McKee
|Sam Howell
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Tank Bigsby
|Will Shipley
|A.J. Dillon
|FB
|Ben VanSumeren
|Cameron Latu
|Carson Steele
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Darius Cooper
|Danny Gray
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Johnny Wilson
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Britain Covey
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Grant Calcaterra
|Kylen Granson
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE (cont.)
|Jaheim Bell
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Fred Johnson
|Myles Hinton
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Brett Toth
|C
|Cam Jurgens
|Drew Kendall
|Willie Lampkin
|Jake Majors
|RG
|Tyler Steen
|Matt Pryor
|Hollin Pierce
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Cameron Williams
|John Ojukwu
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|EDGE
|Jaelan Phillips
|Nolan Smith
|Josh Uche
|Azeez Ojulari
|iDL
|Jalen Carter
|Ty Robinson
|NT
|Jordan Davis
|Byron Young
|iDL
|Moro Ojomo
|Gabe Hall
|EDGE
|Jalyx Hunt
|Brandon Graham
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Jose Ramirez
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Jihaad Campbell
|Smael Mondon
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Jeremiah Trotter
|Chance Campbell
|CB
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Kelee Ringo
|Mac McWilliams
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Sydney Brown
|Andre' Sam
|S
|Andrew Mukuba
|Marcus Epps
|Brandon Johnson
|CB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Jakorian Bennett
|Ambry Thomas
|SCB
|Cooper DeJean
|Michael Carter
|Special teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|Braden Mann
|P
|Braden Mann
|Jake Elliott
|LS
|H
|Braden Mann
|Cooper DeJean
|KR
|Will Shipley
|Britain Covey
|PR
|Britain Covey
|Jahan Dotson
