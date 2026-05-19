Two construction workers killed in tractor-trailer crash in Chester County

State police are investigating a highway collision that left two construction workers dead and two more people injured.

The crash occurred Monday night on U.S. Route 30 in Valley Township, just outside Coatesville. Troopers say a tractor-trailer caused the collision, which spilled into a work zone. Two construction workers were struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials closed the U.S. Route 30 bypass in both directions Monday amid the investigation. The westbound lanes had reopened by early Tuesday morning, and the entire bypass was cleared for traffic as of Tuesday afternoon.

State police have not released the names of the construction workers who died in the crash, nor the additional injured parties. Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact the Embreeville station at 610-486-6280. The investigation remains ongoing.

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