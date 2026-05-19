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May 19, 2026

Two construction workers killed in tractor-trailer crash in Chester County

State police say four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred inside a work zone on U.S. Route 30.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Crashes
Coatesville fatal crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash Monday that killed two people and closed the U.S. Route 30 bypass in Valley Township for hours.

State police are investigating a highway collision that left two construction workers dead and two more people injured.

The crash occurred Monday night on U.S. Route 30 in Valley Township, just outside Coatesville. Troopers say a tractor-trailer caused the collision, which spilled into a work zone. Two construction workers were struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

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Another two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials closed the U.S. Route 30 bypass in both directions Monday amid the investigation. The westbound lanes had reopened by early Tuesday morning, and the entire bypass was cleared for traffic as of Tuesday afternoon.

State police have not released the names of the construction workers who died in the crash, nor the additional injured parties. Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact the Embreeville station at 610-486-6280. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Crashes Chester County Pennsylvania State Police Fatal Accidents

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