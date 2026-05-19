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May 19, 2026

Former correctional officer at federal prison in Philly gets 30-year sentence for sexual assault of inmate

Michael Jefferson, 43, of Cherry Hill, forced himself on a woman in her cell in July 2024.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sexual Assaults
Corrections Office Sentenced StreetView/Google Maps

Michael Jefferson, 43, of Cherry Hill, sexually assaulted a female inmate while working as a correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia in July 2024. He was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison. Above, the prison is shown at the corner of Seventh and Arch streets.

A former correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate two years ago at the Center City facility.

Michael Jefferson, 43, of Cherry Hill, forced himself on a female inmate who was under his supervision at the prison on the corner of Seventh and Arch streets in July 2024, prosecutors said. 

MORE: Two construction workers killed in tractor-trailer crash in Chester County

Jefferson entered the inmate's prison cell, placed himself on top of her and held her down against her will to sexually assault her, prosecutors said. Jefferson was on duty at the time of the incident. He was charged in May 2025.

In addition to the sexual assault, authorities said Jefferson deprived the inmate of her constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.

Jefferson pleaded guilty in December to aggravated sexual abuse, deprivation of rights under color of law and related offenses. He was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following the completion of his prison sentence. 

The case was investigated by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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