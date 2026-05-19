Black Sheep Pub in Rittenhouse vows to 'come back even stronger' from fire

Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant in Rittenhouse has closed indefinitely due to the damage it sustained in the fire there Monday night.

The Irish bar said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon that it will be closed for the "foreseeable future" as it works to assess damage to the building and "better understand the situation."

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"While we are devastated by this outcome, we are hopeful that we will come back even stronger and are thankful that no one was harmed," the post said. "We are eternally grateful for all of the support we have received and ask for patience during this troubling time. Our focus is on supporting our staff, contacting upcoming reservations and parties, and beginning the rebuilding process."

The blaze ignited around 8:45 p.m. Monday, forcing customers to evacuate. Firefighters brought it under control within 20 minutes, but the fire rekindled around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

"That's not common, but it is something that happens from time to time," Rachel Cunningham, communications director for the Philadelphia Fire Department, said in an email.

No injuries were reported, and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Neither Black Sheep nor the Department of Licenses and Inspections immediately responded to requests for comment about the extent of the building's damage.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant in Rittenhouse is closed indefinitely due to the fire that ignited there Monday night. No one was injured.

James Stephens, owner of Black Sheep, told the Inquirer that the fire started behind a wall in the kitchen and then climbed up to the third floor and continued onto the roof. He called the fire "accidental," blaming "heat and old wood."

Stephens opened Black Sheep in 2000 after redeveloping the three-story rowhome at 247 S. 17th St. into a Irish-style pub with wooden interiors and stained glass embellishments. It often displays charming seasonal window art for passersby.

The bar's causal, slightly-cramped interior is offset by an expansive menu that includes everything from traditional British bangers and mash to Korean baby back ribs.

Over the years, the bar has become a haven for sports fans — particularly followers of the Manchester United F.C. soccer club, Stephens' favorite team since his childhood in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Philadelphia Manchester United Supporters' Club, which hosts watch parties at the bar, has canceled its upcoming events due to the fire.

"We will update everyone to the best of our abilities and are thankful for all of the love," the bar said. "We look forward to opening our doors again soon."

Anyone who needs to get in contact with Black sheep about existing reservations or parties can email James@theblacksheeppub.com or message the bar's Instagram page.