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May 19, 2026

Report: Matt Lloyd among multiple candidates Bob Myers plans to interview Sixers' lead front-office job

Matt Lloyd is perceived as one of the NBA's most promising executives not in a primary shot-calling role.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Myers 5.19.26 Kyle Terada/Imagn Images

Who will Bob Myers hire to replace Daryl Morey?

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers is likely to interview Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd for the Sixers' lead front-office job this week, according to a report from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Fischer added that Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey is also likely to meet with Myers this week – Marc Stein reported Monday that Gansey was a name to watch in the Sixers' search – and that Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren is on Myers' list of planned candidates, also confirming Stein's reporting from Monday.

Lloyd, who was perceived as the frontrunner for the Chicago Bulls' top shot-calling gig which went to Bryson Graham earlier this month, has been second in rank in the Minnesota front office which has been extremely successful, spearheaded by Tim Connelly. After rising from a communications staffer in Chicago to a high-level decision-maker in Minnesota, Lloyd is believed to be one of the league's rising stars when it comes to front-office work.

Fischer added that former Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey, who has worked for the Sixers as a consultant in recent years, "won't be part of this Myers-led search," but could remain in the organization.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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