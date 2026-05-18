Report: Mike Gansey, Nick U'Ren 'have emerged as names to watch' for Sixers' lead front-office job

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey and Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren "have emerged as names to watch" in the early stages of the Sixers' search to replace Daryl Morey with a new lead executive in basketball operations, according to a report from Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Gansey, 43, has risen the ranks within the Cavaliers organization, from working with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League – then the D League – up to general manager of the Cavaliers. Gansey is second in line behind Koby Altman, working in a Cleveland front office that on Sunday celebrated a Game 7 victory over the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers will lead the search to find a replacement for Morey. Unsurprisingly, one candidate surfacing early has history with Myers. That would be U'Ren, who after a handful of years working for the Phoenix Suns, joined the Golden State Warriors in 2014, working in the front office led by Myers

U'Ren worked for the Warriors for nearly a decade before leaving for the WNBA. U'Ren joined the Mercury midway through what became a last-place 9-31 season. In U'Ren's second full season with the organization, the Mercury went 27-17.

MORE: Other candidates to replace Morey