Candidates to replace Daryl Morey as Sixers' lead front-office executive

For the first time in nearly six years, the Sixers are looking for a new lead shot-caller in their front office.

Daryl Morey is out after a lengthy tenure as Sixers President of Basketball Operations, with Bob Myers taking over his job in the interim while leading a search for his replacement. Head coach Nick Nurse is remaining in place, marking the second consecutive instance in which the Sixers have hired a lead executive with a coach already entrenched.

Myers and Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris will meet with the media on Thursday afternoon. At that point, perhaps it will become clear what the franchise will be looking for – and what timeline it will be working on – in its search for Morey's replacement.

Projecting candidates for front-office vacancies in the NBA is very much an inexact science. But with Morey officially done, it is worth a shot:

Bob Myers

Myers, the architect of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, has been working for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment – the group that owns the Sixers, Washington Commanders, New Jersey Devils and more – on a full-time basis since October. From the outset, officials warned against speculation that Myers was being lined up to replace Morey, the executive who came closest to upending his dynasty when he led the Houston Rockets.

For now, Myers has occupied Morey's responsibilities as the interim leader of Sixers basketball operations. He has considerable trust from Harris, and that now includes leading the search for Morey's replacement.

Is there any chance Myers is that replacement?

Given the relationship Harris has with Myers – whose presence in Philadelphia grew considerably as the season went on – it does not seem like a massive leap of faith to suggest that Myers could have this job if he wants it.

Myers left Golden State of his own free will. The Sixers were deliberate in framing Tuesday's news: Myers is leading basketball operations in the interim and is leading the search process to hire Morey's replacement. For now, the assumption should be that it will play out that way and Myers will not assume the role on a permanent basis. But crazier things have happened.

MORE: All of the details on Morey's ouster

Elton Brand

Before Morey arrived in Philadelphia, it was Elton Brand running the show as general manager. Brand, often spoken about as a viable contender for lead executive roles with other NBA teams, remained in Philadelphia as Morey's top lieutenant for his entire tenure with the Sixers.

After reporting Morey's ouster, Shams Charania of ESPN wrote that the Sixers' "incumbent staff will be evaluated by Myers and then the incoming top basketball official," but perhaps Brand could be that official.

Brand, who eagerly welcomed Morey on board in 2020 despite it removing his status as the team's primary decision-maker, led the coaching hiring process that landed on Doc Rivers before handing over the reins. One year ago, he was a candidate for the Atlanta Hawks' lead executive opening, but later withdrew from the search.

Vince Rozman

Rozman, who spent 16 years in the Sixers' front office, departed in 2022 for a role with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he is now Vice President of Identification & Intelligence. Rozman heads up Oklahoma City's draft process after rising up the ranks in Philadelphia enough to do the same there.

Considered one of the sharpest minds in the NBA when it comes to drafting and developing young talent, Rozman was a central figure within the Sixers' success stories on both fronts.

An example: Rozman was with the Sixers when they drafted Isaiah Joe at No. 49 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and with the Thunder when they signed Joe days after he was waived by the Sixers in 2022. Joe has since turned into an elite reserve shooter for the defending champions.

Rozman has only continued his stellar track record with the Thunder, whose draft history since Rozman's arrival includes multiple home runs – including emerging star guard Ajay Mitchell, the No. 40 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dennis Lindsey

Far and away the most experienced name on this list, Lindsey spent nearly a decade leading the Utah Jazz's front office, concluding his tenure with five consecutive playoff appearances. Lindsey was a rising star with the San Antonio Spurs before landing the lead gig in Utah.

Since 2024, Lindsey has been among the highest-ranked officials within the Detroit Pistons organization, helping Trajan Langdon spearhead a tremendous turnaround for a team that had been stuck at the bottom of the standings and in 2025-26 notched the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Among Lindsey's major successes: drafting Rudy Gobert at No. 27 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, hiring Quin Snyder as Jazz head coach and trading up to select Donovan Mitchell with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. In Lindsey's final season before stepping down, Utah went 52-20, earning the top record in the Western Conference.

MORE: Previewing Sixers' 2026 offseason

Matt Lloyd

This is where the guesswork begins. Lloyd was perceived as the frontrunner for the Chicago Bulls' vacancy which was, in somewhat of a surprise, filled by Bryson Graham of the New Orleans Pelicans, now a first-time lead executive. Lloyd, the general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is considered one of the most likely second-in-line executives in the NBA to land a job as a primary shot-caller soon.

Lloyd has quite a story, beginning in the Bulls' communications department in 1999, earning a scouting gig and climbing the ladder from there, eventually departing Chicago for the Orlando Magic, then leaving Orlando for Minnesota. Lloyd has been with the Timberwolves since Tim Connelly took over that front office in 2022.

(Connelly is routinely courted by other NBA teams because of the success he cultivated with the Denver Nuggets before turning the Timberwolves into championship contenders, but the rumor mill continues to suggest that Minnesota will not entertain letting Connelly leave.)

Dave Telep

Another rising executive expected to continue getting looks when front-office spots open up is Telep, who has risen from a role in scouting to becoming an assistant general manager over a 13-year period with the Spurs.

Telep has an interesting backstory predating his time in San Antonio; he worked as a college basketball recruiting analyst and sideline reporter for ESPN. His background is in scouting, and in recent years the Spurs have had a mixed bag of draft picks.

The Spurs' selection of Stephon Castle at No. 4 overall in 2024 was shrewd, but their last impressive first-round pick before that came in 2020, with a bunch of misses – and one no-brainer, Victor Wembanyama – sandwiched in between.

Dave Lewin

A candidate who picked up steam for the Chicago job and could still end up with a high-ranking job there, Lewin started as an intern with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nearly 20 years later, he is more than a decade into his time with the Boston Celtics.

Lewin has an extensive scouting background; it comes primarily on the amateur side but also features plenty of experience in professional scouting. He is now an assistant general manager in Boston, one of the trusted lieutenants who worked under Danny Ainge and has continued rising under Brad Stevens.

Austin Brown, A lex Saratsis

Saratsis and Brown are paired together because of what they have in common: they are player agents who have recently flirted with the idea of sitting on the other side of negotiating tables.

Brown, one of the heads of CAA's basketball division, was initially reported as a potential candidate for the Chicago job but reportedly informed the Bulls he was not interested. Brown, whose client list includes Mitchell and Trae Young, also represents the Sixers' two primary free agents: Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes.



Saratsis, who works for Octagon Sports, represents a handful of active NBA players that includes Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. But Saratsis is best known for representing Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the ongoing saga between Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks has led to his name being in the headlines a decent bit.

Even before Antetokounmpo began seriously mulling a trade demand, Saratsis' name was in the headlines. He was reportedly a candidate for the Atlanta opening a year ago, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported in December that Saratsis has discussed potential front-office roles with the Spurs in years past.

MORE: Why a trade for Antekounmpo still doesn't make sense, plus FA targets