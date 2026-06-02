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June 02, 2026

Shops at Liberty Place damaged after driver crashes into building

No one was injured, but windows were broken and the entryway at 17th and Market streets was damaged.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Liberty Place crash Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

A driver crashed into the Shops at Liberty Place mall in Center City early Tuesday morning, damaging windows and an entrance at 17th and Market streets.

The Shops at Liberty Place was damaged early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the Center City shopping mall.

The 4 a.m. crash broke several windows and damaged an entryway near 17th and Market streets, NBC10 reported. The driver hopped the curb and knocked down a one-way street sign before crashing into the building.

MORE: Woman used kids to help her steal from Wawa in Montgomery County, police say

No one was injured and no arrests have taken place. The Shops at Liberty Place opened Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing. Police have not detailed the damages or said whether the driver will face charges.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Car Crash Liberty Place Shops

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