Shops at Liberty Place damaged after driver crashes into building

The Shops at Liberty Place was damaged early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the Center City shopping mall.

The 4 a.m. crash broke several windows and damaged an entryway near 17th and Market streets, NBC10 reported. The driver hopped the curb and knocked down a one-way street sign before crashing into the building.

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No one was injured and no arrests have taken place. The Shops at Liberty Place opened Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing. Police have not detailed the damages or said whether the driver will face charges.