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June 01, 2026

Woman used kids to help her steal from Wawa in Montgomery County, police say

Convenience store employees said it was not the first time the suspect roped minors into her schemes.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Wawa theft Hatboro Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say a woman stole items from the Wawa at 412 S. York Rd. in Hatboro with help from minors Sunday.

Montgomery County investigators are searching for a woman who they say stole items from Wawa with the help of children.

The suspect allegedly placed online orders at the chain's location at 412 S. York Rd. in Hatboro on Sunday. A group of minors then entered the store at 3:05 p.m., police say, and picked up the items without paying. A woman in a silver Nissan Versa was spotted fleeing the scene.

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According to Wawa workers, this was not the first time the suspect employed children in her thievery. It was a "common trend," per officials, for her to use minors to execute her crimes.

Hatboro law enforcement has released a photo of the suspect. The image shows a woman with brown hair exiting a vehicle. She is wearing sunglasses, jean shorts and a short-sleeved top.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Officer Adam Suder at 215-675-2832.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Montgomery County Hatboro Wawa

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