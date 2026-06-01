Woman used kids to help her steal from Wawa in Montgomery County, police say

Montgomery County investigators are searching for a woman who they say stole items from Wawa with the help of children.

The suspect allegedly placed online orders at the chain's location at 412 S. York Rd. in Hatboro on Sunday. A group of minors then entered the store at 3:05 p.m., police say, and picked up the items without paying. A woman in a silver Nissan Versa was spotted fleeing the scene.

According to Wawa workers, this was not the first time the suspect employed children in her thievery. It was a "common trend," per officials, for her to use minors to execute her crimes.

Hatboro law enforcement has released a photo of the suspect. The image shows a woman with brown hair exiting a vehicle. She is wearing sunglasses, jean shorts and a short-sleeved top.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Officer Adam Suder at 215-675-2832.

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