More Sports:

June 01, 2026

Flyers sign Russian wing prospect Ilya Pautov to entry-level deal

Pautov was a late-round 2024 draft pick with a lot of puck-controlling upside on offense to develop.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Danny-Briere-Keith-Jones-Flyers-Playoffs-2026.jpg Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images

Danny Brière and Keith Jones are starting to see the Flyers' prospect pipeline shape up.

The Flyers signed sixth-round Russian prospect Ilya Pautov to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday morning.

The small but skilled winger, taken 173rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, is now the fifth out of the Flyers' seven picks from that class to sign, which is a promising sign of its collective progress and the overall health of Philadelphia's prospect pipeline under general manager Danny Brière.

Pautov is expected to play in North America next season following his signing.

A quick glance at how the 2024 draft haul has turned out so far:

• Rd 1 (13) – C Jett Luchanko, signed (w/Phantoms, AHL)
• Rd 2 (51) – C Jack Berglund, signed (w/Phantoms, AHL)
• Rd 2 (59) – D Spencer Gill, signed (w/Phantoms, AHL)
• Rd 4 (107) – C Heikki Ruohonen, unsigned (w/Harvard, NCAA)
• Rd 5 (148) – RW Noah Powell, signed (w/Phantoms, AHL)
• Rd 6 (173) – RW Ilya Pautov, signed (coming to North America)
• Rd 7 (205) – D Austin Moline, unsigned (w/Michigan Tech, NCAA)

Luchanko, as that summer's top pick, is still a polarizing choice whose development went a bit sideways this past season, but the Flyers have otherwise been increasingly bullish about where this class of prospects is headed.

Pautov, now 20, brings a lot of puck-handling and offensive upside to that mix, albeit as a greener prospect split between the junior (MHL) and second-tier pro (VHL) levels of Russian Hockey.

MORE: Flyers' recent hits and misses in the NHL Draft

Pautov scored 15 goals and 45 points in the junior MHL for his draft season, with some impressive, heads-up control of the puck, along with a willingness to chase and fight after it that can be seen below:

He scored 17 goals and matched his 45 points the next junior season.

Then, split between the two levels this past year, Pautov tallied 10 goals and 23 points through 30 games in the junior MHL, along with a 10 points in nine games showing for the playoffs, and put up a goal and five points across 25 games in the step up to the VHL.

With Pautov coming over, he'll bring a nice influx of offensive talent to develop, likely with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms down in the AHL to start.

He'll bring some optimism, too, that the Flyers may have hit on a late-round diamond in the rough.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia flyers prospects Ilya Pautov

Featured

NJ Flea MArkets

Must-shop deals at NJ flea markets
Cape May Things to Do 250

Celebrate America’s 250 in Cape May County, NJ — one shore town at a time

Just In

Must Read

Development

Apple Cinemas scraps plans to reopen Riverview movie theater

Apple Cinemas Philly

Sponsored

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Men's Health

Could a four-day work week help reduce obesity rates? It's a question America may want to consider

Obesity Work Week

TV

Netflix unveils main cast for 'The God of the Woods'

God of Woods Netflix

Block Party

The Franklin Institute will kick off summer with a dance party on its front steps

TFI Summer Block Party

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved