The main cast for 'The God of the Woods' includes two 'Stranger Things' actors and an Oscar nominee

Netflix has cast eight series regulars for "The God of the Woods," the upcoming adaptation of Liz Moore's bestselling book.

"Stranger Things" alum Nell Fisher, who played Mike and Nancy Wheeler's little sister Holly, has landed the role of Barbara Van Laar. Her disappearance from a summer camp spurs the action of "The God of the Woods," which takes place in the 1970s in the Adirondacks.

Fisher's "Stranger Things" co-star Maya Hawke is one of the investigators looking for the missing teen. Hawke's casting as Judy Luptack was announced in March.

Damon Gupton, who most recently appeared in the Paramount+ series "Happy Face," has been cast as Judy's boss Denny Hayes. Ella Rubin ("The Girl from Plainville") is Louise Donnadieu, a camp counselor conducting her own investigation of the missing girl, while Autumn Molina ("The Lost Bus") is Barbara's concerned bunkmate Tracy Jewell. Susannah Perkins is also joining the cast as the camp's director T.J. Hewitt. Perkins is primarily known for their work in New York theater, but has also appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Politician."

Oscar nominee Kerry Condon is playing Barbara's unraveling mother Alice, who has already been carrying the weight of an earlier family tragedy. She is married to Peter Van Laar III, the cold heir to a banking fortune. Benjamin Walker ("The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power") is stepping into his shoes.

"The God of the Woods" was published in July 2024. It was the fifth novel for Moore, a Temple University professor, and her second bestseller. The first was "Long Bright River," a story about a string of murders and a disappearance in Kensington. It was adapted into a Peacock show starring Amanda Seyfried last year.

Moore, who co-created the "Long Bright River" series, also will guide the adaptation of "The God of the Woods." She will serve as showrunner alongside Liz Hannah, the screenwriter behind "The Post" and "The Dropout." Netflix has not announced a release date.

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