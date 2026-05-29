Report: Sixers hiring Mike Gansey as lead basketball operations executive

The Sixers are hiring Mike Gansey to be their new lead basketball operations executive, as Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers has tapped the general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers to replace Daryl Morey, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Myers focused on four primary candidates during this search and landed on Gansey, who since 2011 has enjoyed a steady rise in Cleveland: first, Gansey was a seasonal assistant, then he worked for the Cleveland Charge, eventually working his way to the top of Cleveland's affiliate in the D League. In 2017, Gansey was named assistant general manager of the Cavaliers under general manager Koby Altman, and in 2022, Altman was promoted to President of Basketball Operations and Gansey was promoted to general manager. Now, he has a chance to lead an NBA front office.

As the Sixers embark on yet another critical offseason, the organization is handing the keys to someone without experience running an NBA team. But Gansey has done extensive NBA front-office work and has been regarded as one of the sharpest executives in the league yet to fill the big chair.

A decision has not yet been made about Jameer Nelson's potential role within the Sixers' management structure, a source told PhillyVoice. Nelson, who became assistant general manager before the 2025-26 Sixers season began, was the top internal candidate during this search process.



Myers, a four-time NBA champion as the lead shot-caller for the Golden State Warriors, said after Morey's departure that he planned to be involved in all of the franchise's "high-level decision-making." His experience could be a useful crutch for a first-time lead executive like Gansey. But with two massive, onerous contracts (Joel Embiid, Paul George) on the books and a pair of franchise cornerstones in the backcourt to build around (Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe), there is little time for learning on the job.

The Sixers will now build out a Gansey-led front office. It has its work cut out for it.

