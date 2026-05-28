Streaming guide: Say goodbye to Stephen Colbert with his best 'Late Show' bits

Last week, Stephen Colbert signed off as host of "The Late Show," taking the storied series with him. It already would've been bittersweet bidding the comedian, who had been at the job for a decade and on late-night TV even longer, farewell on his own terms. But given the suspicious circumstances of his cancelation, there was a bit of an edge to this funeral. Those who missed it can now stream the final season.

After you've caught up on the best bits, check out an up-and-coming talent from Colbert's old career launchpad. A dark comedy set in Philly also returns for its second season Thursday. And if you need a break from all the yucks, get swept up in the fight choreography of a recut "Kill Bill." Grab the remote and get to it:

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Colbert's series finale doesn't fully gel — while Paul McCartney is a thematically perfect guest, he doesn't give a particularly memorable interview — but there are plenty of gems from Season 11 of "The Late Show" now streaming on Paramount+. See, for example, a parade of celebrities administering Colbert's recurring "questionert" to the man himself, or the host dancing to the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House." For a more classic Colbert cut, enjoy his exploits with a Russian oligarch (embedded below):

'Josh Johnson: Symphony'

"Daily Show" correspondent Josh Johnson recently debuted his first HBO special "Symphony." The comedian is already a staple on TikTok and YouTube for his standup — the Philly crowd might remember his dissection of the Danelo Cavalcante manhunt — and here he continues to offer hilarious takes on his family, pet peeves and chiropractors. He even ditched one of the 5,000 gray hoodies he owns and put on a suit jacket for the occasion. Stream it on Max.

'Deli Boys'

Philly crime series had a bit of a moment last year, when three new shows debuted in a matter of weeks. But only one of them made all the money laundering and murdering funny.

"Deli Boys" returns for its second season Thursday on Hulu. The show finds brothers Raj and Mir Dar expanding their drug business from a humble Grays Ferry convenience store to a swanky casino. A district attorney with mayoral ambitions, however, threatens to jeopardize their payday.

New characters including that crusading lawyer (Andrew Rannells), the casino's owner (Fred Armisen) and a defense attorney (Kumail Nanjiani) are along for the Season 2 ride. You'll have to tune in to see if that golden bust of Frank Rizzo is, too.

'Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair'

Gather 'round for a bit of movie gossip. The year is 2003, and Quentin Tarantino is in the throes of editing his martial arts revenge film "Kill Bill." He wants it to be one movie. His studio boss Harvey Weinstein, concerned about the over three-hour runtime, wants it split. We all know who won.

But the writer-director released a single feature "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" at the Cannes Film Festival the following year. It acquired a mythical status among film nerds, particularly after Tarantino promised to put it in theaters. That didn't happen until last December. This month, it landed on Peacock.

"Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" is a whopping four hours long, but it never feels it. This cut is an even better showcase of Uma Thurman's performance, with a longer and full color version of the "House of Blue Leaves" fight and a plot adjustment that lets the audience share in the Bride's second-act surprise. There's also an anime sequence to flesh out the backstory of her nemesis O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu).

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