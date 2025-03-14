There are three new Philly crime shows. Which one is right for you?

If it feels like Philadelphia is on every TV show all of a sudden, well, it kind of is.

The number of series set in the city exploded this month, with three new shows debuting. "Deli Boys" arrived first on Hulu on March 6, offering a comedic spin on a violent drug empire run out of a Grays Ferry convenience store. "Long Bright River," which follows a cop investigating the deaths of sex workers in Kensington, premiered Thursday on Peacock. And the first two episodes of "Dope Thief," about two petty Philly crooks who piss off a powerful crime boss, hit AppleTV+ on Friday.



All three take place in Philadelphia and involve some aspect of the illegal drug trade. Two are based on books. Two star veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But only one was filmed here.



To help you tell them apart, we've broken down the basics of each of the new series. Use this information to choose one to watch — or work your way through the entire batch.

Provided image/Hulu/Onyx Spoiled brothers Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) learn how to run a drug empire with help from their father's friends Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan) and Ahmad (Brian George) in 'Deli Boys.'

What's it about?

The Dar family runs a convenience store empire in the wider Philly region. It's made brothers Raj and Mir incredibly rich, even if they're barely involved. But when their beloved Baba suddenly dies, they're expected to run the show — and it's a lot less legal than they assumed.

The shops, it turns out, are a front for a booming drug ring. In the wake of Baba's death, the FBI seizes all but one location in Grays Ferry. There, the brothers reluctantly resume business. While they learn the ropes from their dad's dirty associates, an ambitious FBI agent continues to work the case.

Who's in it?

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali play the Dar brothers. Shaikh is best known for his role as Aamir Khan, the older brother of Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) on "The Marvels" and "Ms. Marvel." Ali — not to be confused with the Indian actor of the same name — is a comedian who's appeared in "WandaVision," "Shrinking" and "Agatha All Along."

The boys' fearsome Lucky Auntie is played by Poorna Jagannathan, a regular on "Never Have I Ever." Fellow TV veteran Brian George — who called Jerry a "very, very bad man" on "Seinfeld" — is her rival Ahmad. Tim Baltz ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Kevin Corrigan ("The Departed"), Iqbal Theba ("Glee") and Alfie Fuller ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") round out the supporting cast. Also look out for "Queer Eye" style expert Tan France in his acting debut.

Where was it filmed?

Though the show bounces between Philly neighborhoods, it was shot in Chicago.

What's the vibe?

"Deli Boys" is the only outright comedy of this new crop of shows. It employs a classic sitcom pairing — uptight neurotic (Dar) meets charming slacker (Raj) — and surrounds them with surprisingly violent side characters. Expect plenty of Philly references, too, particularly in the midseason Super Bowl episode.

The show shares some DNA with dark prestige comedies like "Barry," but it's much broader in tone. If you like network sitcoms, you'll probably like this, too. Just watch out for blood and some irreverent drug jokes.

David Holloway/Peacock In 'Long Bright River,' streaming on Peacock, Mickey (Amanda Seyfried) is a Kensington patrol cop who recruits her former partner Truman (Nicholas Pinnock) to help her find her missing sister.

What's it about?



Mickey is a Philadelphia police officer who patrols Kensington. She largely keeps to herself, avoiding questions about her former partner, Truman, and laying low from her large, Eagles merchandise-wearing extended family. The only person she really bonds with is her young son, Thomas, who she teaches about music and the arts while trying to deter him from asking about his absent father. She's also close with her grandfather, Gee, who has a pet parrot and bartends at a Mummers clubhouse.

As police look into a series of mysterious deaths of sex workers in the neighborhood, Mickey becomes increasingly worried about her missing sister, Kacey, who has been battling drug addiction for years. Her colleagues show little interest in the cases, so she launches her own investigation. The series is based on a 2020 novel of the same name by Temple University professor Liz Moore.

Who's in it?

Mickey is played by Allentown native Amanda Seyfried, known for roles in films like "Mean Girls" and "Mamma Mia!," and the series "The Dropout," for which she earned an Emmy. John Doman, who grew up in Fishtown, is known for roles on "The Wire" and "ER," and plays Mickey's grandfather Gee.

British actor Nicholas Pinnock ("For Life") plays Truman, and Australian actress Ashleigh Cummings ("Citadel") is Kacey. Rounding out the main cast is Callum Vinson, a Wilmington, Delaware, native who loves Philly sports, as Thomas. Many background actors with ties to Philadelphia made their scripted series debuts in "Long Bright River," including rapper OT The Real and Father Michael Duffy of Kensington's St. Francis Inn.

Where was it filmed?

Despite its Kensington setting, "Long Bright River" was filmed in New York City. Peacock hired Philadelphia street artists, background actors, musicians and consultants to bring the local flavor to set.

What's the vibe?

"Long Bright River" has an overall darker vibe reminiscent of the 2021 HBO series "Mare of Easttown," which was also set in the Philly region. Mickey sets the tone as a solemn, secretive, and as Moore puts it, "kind of snobby" character on a life-or-death mission to find her sister. Themes like violence, substance use and homelessness also keep things serious.

There are some more lighthearted moments scattered throughout, showing familial connections, friendship and romance. You may even laugh a few times, like when Mickey begrudgingly interacts with her large Philly family or when Gee's Mummer pals make some quips. You'll definitely be on the edge of your seat most of the time, as Mickey's investigation takes some shocking twists and turns.

Provided image/Apple TV+ In 'Dope Thief,' Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) pose as DEA agents to rip off small-time drug dealers in Philly. Their scheme explodes when they venture further out into Bucks County.

What's it about?



Ray and Manny have developed a lucrative hustle: The friends pose as Drug Enforcement Administration agents, using their fake badges to seize money and drugs from Philadelphia dealers. They never encroach on major operations, until they get a tip about a score in Bucks County. The situation spirals as shots are fired. When Ray and Manny flee the scene, an unseen man threatens to kill their families in retribution.

The pair spends the rest of the series on the run, not just from the mysterious crime boss but the real DEA. Actual feds were secretly on the scene, and they want answers.

Who's in it?

Brian Tyree Henry, who broke out as Paper Boi on "Atlanta," plays Ray. (You might also know him from "Eternals," "Godzilla vs. Kong" or "Causeway," which earned him an Oscar nomination.) Manny, meanwhile, is played by Wagner Moura. The Brazilian actor portrayed notorious criminal Pablo Escobar on "Narcos."

Kate Mulgrew of "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Orange Is the New Black" plays Ray's stepmom with a Delco twang. Ving Rhames, known for "Pulp Fiction" and the "Mission Impossible" series, is his incarcerated father. The cast also includes Marin Ireland ("Sneaky Pete"), Amir Arison ("The Blacklist"), Nesta Cooper ("See"), Dustin Nguyen ("Warrior") and Liz Caribel ("Blink Twice").

Where was it filmed?

"Dope Thief" shot in the wider Philadelphia region in early and late 2023. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot the Franklin Institute and even the Bake Shop on 20th in the background of some scenes. The series also filmed in Ontario.

What's the vibe?

As the plot summary might imply, "Dope Thief" is a suspenseful, even stressful show. Episodes end on cliff-hangers and the stakes are never anything less than sky-high. But Ray and Manny's panic can be very funny. It recalls the surprising moments of levity in crime shows like "The Wire" and "Breaking Bad," though these two are more Yakko and Wakko than Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.