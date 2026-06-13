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June 13, 2026

Donovan McNabb's son commits to Div. I football program

Donovan McNabb Jr., son of former Eagles six-time Pro Bowl QB, committed to play at UNLV.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
2026-05-05T021505Z_1267203213_MT1USATODAY28881047_RTRMADP_3_BROPHY-COLLEGE-PREP-BRONCOS-RECEIVER-DONOVAN-MCNABB-JR-WORKS.JPG USA TODAY/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prep Broncos receiver Donovan McNabb Jr works out during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Campus in Phoenix.

The son of former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has committed to play Division I football, but not at the position his dad played.

Donovan McNabb Jr., a standout wide receiver for Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, committed to play for UNLV, according to several reports, including Brandon Huffman of Rivals.


The 5-foot-10, 180-pound McNabb Jr. is a three-star receiver who just finished his junior season in which he caught 23 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. He chose nearby UNLV ahead of Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State and other schools, per Rivals.

The Brophy Broncos actually have several children of former NFL players on their team, including the sons of Larry Fitzgerald, Darren Sharper and – in some irony – Kyle Vanden Bosch. 

It was Vanden Bosch, then a Titans defensive end, who chased Donovan McNabb to the sideline in a 2006 between the Eagles and Titans at the Linc that ended up in McNabb tearing his ACL and Jeff Garcia taking over and leading the Eagles to an NFC East title.

Donovan McNabb Sr. was the No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles in 1999 out of Syracuse, under then-head coach Andy Reid, and made six Pro Bowls in 11 seasons in Midnight Green. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2025, where they fell to Tom Brady the Patriots, 24-21.

McNabb, who was traded to Washington before the 2010 season and finished his career with the Vikings, is still the all-time Eagles leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and games played for a quarterback.   

Per Rivals, McNabb Jr. (5-11, 180) is the country’s 924th-ranked prospect in the 2027 class, the 127th-ranked receiver and 19th overall recruit in Arizona. 

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JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Donovan McNabb Donovan McNabb Jr. UNLV Rebels UNLV

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