Rittenhouse Square dental office that closed due to unsanitary practices is set to reopen

A Rittenhouse Square dental office that closed due to unsanitary practices plans to reopen after a two-month investigation.

In May, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recommended patients at Smiles at Rittenhouse Square, now known as Smiles at the Square, be tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C due to improper sterilization at the practice. According to court documents, dentist Kirti Chopra sometimes reused single-use anesthesia vials and did not replace saline bags used for implant procedures until they were completely empty.

Chopra's license was suspended during the investigation. However, as of July 17, her license has been reactivated with a four-year probation, state records show. Conditions of reinstatement also included a $15,000 fine and additional training and inspection.

The Health Department told 6ABC that following patient testing, it was not aware of any cases of HIV or hepatitis associated with the office.

"The recommendations that PDPH made to ensure patient safety have been satisfactorily implemented, and we are not opposed to the practice reopening, subject to continued compliance with their agreement with the state," the department told the outlet.

Officials first decided to launch an investigation after a surprise inspection at the clinic in March. The violations were thought to have occurred between April 2025 and May 2026.

Following her reinstatement, Chopra told CBS that the unsanitary practices were a "misjudgment" that she will be correcting moving forward.

"I'm really sorry and ask for forgiveness for not meeting the standards, but the goal moving forward is not to just to meet the standards, but to exceed the industry standards so that everyone can be treated safely," Chopra said.