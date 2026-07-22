Number of people living on Philly streets plummets in annual report

Philadelphia's homeless population is getting smaller, the city's latest point-in-time count reveals.

Volunteers tallied 5,163 people living in shelters or the streets during the annual winter survey on Feb. 25. That's a roughly 6% decline from 2025, when the count was 5,516. The change in the number of unsheltered people — meaning those living or sleeping outside — was more pronounced. That count shifted from 1,178 last year to 711 in 2026, marking a 40% drop. It's the first dip in unsheltered homelessness in two years, according to city officials.

The survey noted an uptick, however, in sheltered homelessness. This category represents people living in transitional housing, emergency shelters or Safe Haven sites. It increased by slightly over 2%, per the point-in-time count. Volunteers noted 4,452 people in temporary housing in February, compared with 4,338 in 2025.

"The PIT Count results are encouraging but they still demonstrate the need for continued work to expand shelter, outreach, behavioral health services, and affordable housing so every Philadelphian has access to safe, stable places to live," said Cheryl Hill, executive director of Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates annual surveys of the homeless population in any city that receives federal homeless assistance grants. They are typically held in late January.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.