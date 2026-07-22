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July 22, 2026

Number of people living on Philly streets plummets in annual report

While the overall homeless population declined slightly, shelters counted more people than they did last year.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Homelessness
Homeless people in Philly Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

The annual point-in-time count tallies the number of homeless people living in city shelters, like the one pictured above, and out on the streets.

Philadelphia's homeless population is getting smaller, the city's latest point-in-time count reveals.

Volunteers tallied 5,163 people living in shelters or the streets during the annual winter survey on Feb. 25. That's a roughly 6% decline from 2025, when the count was 5,516. The change in the number of unsheltered people — meaning those living or sleeping outside — was more pronounced. That count shifted from 1,178 last year to 711 in 2026, marking a 40% drop. It's the first dip in unsheltered homelessness in two years, according to city officials.

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The survey noted an uptick, however, in sheltered homelessness. This category represents people living in transitional housing, emergency shelters or Safe Haven sites. It increased by slightly over 2%, per the point-in-time count. Volunteers noted 4,452 people in temporary housing in February, compared with 4,338 in 2025.

"The PIT Count results are encouraging but they still demonstrate the need for continued work to expand shelter, outreach, behavioral health services, and affordable housing so every Philadelphian has access to safe, stable places to live," said Cheryl Hill, executive director of Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates annual surveys of the homeless population in any city that receives federal homeless assistance grants. They are typically held in late January.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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