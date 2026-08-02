Eagles 2026 opponent injury / suspension / holdout tracker

Training camps are underway league-wide, and as such, we'll start to see injuries trickle in around the NFL. Here we'll keep tabs on the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents, and notable players on those teams who are either recovering from injuries, facing suspensions, or holding out from camp.



(We'll limit the players we list to starters or otherwise noteworthy players.)

For Eagles injuries, check out our training camp participation tracker here.

Commanders: Weeks 1 and 8

• CB Trey Amos: Amos suffered a fractured fibula Week 10 last season, and started 2026 training camp on the PUP list. GM Adam Peters said that Amos has some soft tissue soreness, but is on track to practice soon.



• EDGE Dorance Armstrong: Armstrong suffered a torn ACL Week 7 last season, and started 2026 camp on the PUP list. He had 5.5 sacks in 7 games last season.



Titans: Week 2

No notable injuries.

Bears: Week 3

• LT Ozzy Trapilo: Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Bears' wildcard round win over the Packers last season. He began the season on the PUP list, and will almost certainly remain on the PUP list into the regular season. If so, he would miss this matchup against the Eagles. Subbing in for Trapilo at LT is Braxton Jones, who has 44 career starts.



Rams: Week 4

No notable injuries.

Jaguars: Week 5

No notable injuries.

Panthers: Week 6

• EDGE Nic Scourton: Scourton suffered a torn ACL, and was placed on IR. His season is over. Scourton had a very encouraging rookie season, with 47 tackles, 5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He's still only 21 years old, and was projected to start on the edge opposite former Eagle Jaelan Phillips.



• OT Ikem Ekwonu: Ekwonu is the Panthers' starting LT. He suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Panthers' loss to the Rams in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. He will almost certainly miss a substantial part of the 2026 regular season. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker this offseason to prepare for the loss of Ekwonu.



• OT Taylor Moton: Moton was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung in June, and was placed on the NFI list. He is expected to miss time during the regular season. The Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling in the first round of the 2026 draft.



• DT Tershawn Wharton: Wharton had neck surgery in May and began camp on the PUP list. Wharton signed a big deal with the Panthers in 2025 after a good 2024 season with the Chiefs.



• WR Chris Brazzell: Brazzell is a third-round rookie who was expected to compete for a meaningful role in the Panthers' offense this season. He suffered a torn LCL, and was placed on IR. His season is over.



Cowboys: Weeks 7 and 12

No notable injuries.

Giants: Weeks 9 and 18

• DT Roy Robertson-Harris: Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles in OTAs. His season is likely over. Robertson-Harris isn't exactly a standout player, but he started all 17 games for the Giants last season and he had heightened importance to the team this season after they traded Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals.



(We should also note here that WR Malik Nabers is a limited participant in Giants training camp, a good sign that he'll be playing well before these matchups with the Eagles, and possibly by Week 1.)

Steelers: Week 11

No notable injuries.

Cardinals: Week 13

• CB Garrett Williams: Williams is a starting CB who suffered a torn Achilles Week 16 last season. He began 2026 camp on the PUP list.



• DT Kaleb Proctor: Proctor is a fourth-round rookie who was expected to contribute to the Cardinals' front this season. He tore his meniscus and was placed on IR. His season is over.



Colts: Week 14

No notable injuries.

Seahawks: Week 15

• RB Zach Charbonnet: Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks' divisional round win over the 49ers last season. He started camp on the PUP list. The Seahawks also lost RB Kenneth Walker in free agency, but selected RB Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 draft.



Texans: Week 16

• LB E.J. Speed: Speed is a notable role player in the Texans' defense. He tore his quadriceps while working out in May. He started camp on the PUP list and is expected to miss a substantial chunk of the 2026 season, at a minimum.



49ers: Week 17

• TE George Kittle: Kittle suffered a torn Achilles during the 49ers' win over the Eagles in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. He began camp on the PUP list.



• EDGE Mykel Williams: Williams suffered a torn ACL and meniscus Week 9 last season. He began camp on the PUP list.



• WR Ricky Pearsall: Pearsall suffered a setback on a nagging PCL injury that will require surgery. He was placed on IR and his season is over.



• WR Brandon Aiyuk: Aiyuk left the team last season, and will clearly never play for the 49ers again. But, he's still technically on their roster so we'll list him here.



The Niners also have a whole slew of banged up players (and head coach) in their camp.

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