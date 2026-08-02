More Health:

August 02, 2026

Should you wash your prewashed lettuce during the cyclospora outbreak?

An infectious disease expert explains how to eat your greens safely.

By Lisa Cuchara, Quinnipiac University
Prevention Illness
Cyclospora Lettuce Washing Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Prewashed greens are extremely convenient, but whole heads of lettuce may be less risky during a cyclospora outbreak.

Salads – along with other fresh produce – are some of the healthiest foods you can eat. Leafy greens are rich in vitamins A, C and K, folate, potassium and magnesium. They also contain lots of fiber, which supports a healthy gut microbiome, promotes fullness, helps regulate blood sugar, and may contribute to healthy aging and better cognitive function.

But an ongoing 2026 outbreak of cyclosporiasis, caused by the cyclospora parasite, has sickened more than 11,500 people across the United States with explosive diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms and has put a damper on salad consumption. A poll released on July 26 reports that 40% of U.S. adults have cut down on buying and eating fresh produce. News of egg and blueberry recalls, plus an investigation into a new, separate cyclospora outbreak, has not helped.

MORE: Public schools often lack sufficient support for students with concussions, report says

As an immunologist and infectious disease specialist studying how germs spread and cause illnesses and outbreaks, I know it's impossible to entirely eliminate your risk of being infected with microbes that can contaminate foods, such as cyclopsora, E. coli and salmonella.

But rather than avoiding fresh produce, adopting a few sensible food safety practices can help you significantly reduce your risk of getting sick while continuing to enjoy the many health benefits and flavor perks of salads and fresh veggies.

During an active outbreak, washing your prewashed greens is a good idea. But better still would be choosing a whole head of lettuce that you wash at home.

The perks of prewashed produce

Bagged lettuce and other veggies, often labeled "triple washed" or "prewashed" and marketed as ready to eat, have become very popular. The packaging gives consumers confidence that the product has been commercially cleaned and helps save time when preparing fast, healthy meals.

Convenience is important: Research shows that when vegetables are easier to prepare and eat, people tend to consume more of them.

Commercial processors follow food safety practices, and millions of bags of produce are consumed safely each year. Normally, using prewashed lettuce right out of the bags is a low-risk move.

Commercial packaging risks

However, prewashed doesn't mean sterile. "Triple washed" or "ready to eat" means a product is cleaned to commercial standards, not that it is free of all harmful germs. And the same things that make prewashed vegetables convenient and appealing also introduce risk. That's because each stage of production – harvest, cut, wash, conveyor belt and packaging – creates another opportunity for contamination.

What's more, bagged lettuce often travels a considerable distance to consumers. This gives germs ample time to multiply, making contaminated food harder to locate and recall. During commercial processing, pathogen from a single contaminated leaf can spread to additional leaves through equipment or wash water, increasing the potential for cross contamination. Research also suggests that cut leaves release plant juices that may help bacteria survive and multiply.

Cyclospora is resistant to the chlorine and sanitizers commonly used to sanitize fresh produce, and routine washing may not completely remove the parasite. It's also a particularly persistent pathogen in that its eggs adhere tightly to the surface of leafy greens and other bumpy produce. For these reasons, preventing contamination during growing, harvesting and processing is the most effective strategy for reducing risk.

Benefits of whole, local lettuce

In the face of multiple outbreaks involving fresh produce, choosing whole heads of lettuce and washing them at home is a reasonable way to reduce risk. Strip off and throw away the outer leaves, wash the leaves you plan to eat under running water and dry them in a salad spinner or with paper towels.

Whole lettuce heads undergo less processing than commercially bagged lettuce, which means fewer chances for exposure to microbes that can make people sick. That's also true of locally grown produce. Local produce usually comes from smaller farms and gets to your plate in fewer steps, so it tends to be safer than mass-produced fruits and vegetables.

Buying lettuce at local farmers markets or farm stands – or even just choosing locally grown produce at your supermarket – can lower your risk of exposure during the current cyclosporiasis outbreak, which is suspected to come from commercial producers.

The upshot is that the health benefits of salad far outweigh the relatively small risk of foodborne illness – particularly if you follow these three simple rules:

• Opt for whole heads of lettuce when possible, and rinse them well at home. Thoroughly scrub other produce with water and a produce brush, too.

• When possible, buy locally grown produce, since nationwide outbreaks generally come from large commercial producers.

• If you do go for bagged and prewashed greens and other produce, give them a good rinse even when they say "prewashed."

Lisa Cuchara, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Quinnipiac University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Lisa Cuchara, Quinnipiac University

Read more Prevention Illness Philadelphia Lettuce The Conversation

Follow us

Featured

The entrance to IBX

How a member's comment shaped Independence Blue Cross' new brand campaign
Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Just In

Must Read

Education

University of Valley Forge, under financial strife, to close after summer semester

University of Valley Forge

Broadway

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' coming to Philadelphia in 2027

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Prevention

South Jersey man bitten by rabid raccoon; health officials advise people to avoid wild animals

Raccoon Rabies

Weddings

Nearly 1,000 couples have exchanged their vows at LOVE Park

Weddings Love Park

Travel

Bel Air's festival season awaits

Limited - Town of Bel air Main image

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: From on-court fit to local excitement, all things LeBron James

LeBron 7.25.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved