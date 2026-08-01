'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' coming to Philadelphia in 2027

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will make its Philadelphia debut at the Academy of Music from July 28 through Aug. 8, 2027, as part of Ensemble Arts Philly's 2026-27 Broadway season.

Set 19 years after the events of the Harry Potter books, the story follows Harry Potter as an adult and his son, Albus, who becomes friends with Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry's former rival, Draco Malfoy. Their friendship leads to a time-traveling adventure that threatens to change both the past and the future of the wizarding world.

The production won six Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Play, and is known for its live stage illusions, practical effects and large-scale magic. The show runs 2 hours and 55 minutes, including an intermission, and is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Broadway subscription packages that include "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" are on sale now. Single tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

July 28-Aug. 8, 2027

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets:

Broadway subscription packages on sale now

Single tickets available at a later date

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