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July 31, 2026

'Fantastic Four,' 'Captain America' cups sold at AMC theaters recalled because they contain small batteries

The products failed to include necessary warning labels. The batteries pose a threat to small children who may swallow them.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Captian America, Fantastic Four cup recall Provided Images/Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cups sold at movie theaters for two Marvel movies in 2025 (above) have been recalled because they contain small batteries and did not include a warning about their risks to small children.

Light-up cups and popcorn buckets sold at movie theaters during the release of two Marvel movies last year have been recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Two of the cups were designed after the Invisible Woman and the Human Torch characters for the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and the third is a cup made to look like the Captain America's helmet for "Captain America: Brave New World." The "Fantastic Four" cups are blue or red and are for drinks, and the "Captain America" cups are navy blue and silver and open at the top to store popcorn.

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The cups contain small, button cell or coin batteries that are easily accessible to children, which means they could be ingested. But they don't contain a warning label required by law to prevent children from swallowing small batteries.

The manufacturer, Golden Link, voluntarily issued the recall of 55,350 cups. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Fantastic Four Cups were sold at AMC theaters throughout the country for approximately $15 in March and April 2025. The Captain America helmet cups were sold at AMC Theaters and other locations for $30 from February to August 2025.

Anyone who still has a cup is advised to stop using it immediately. To receive a refund, Golden Link instructs people to email productrecall@goldenlinkinc.com. People must show proof that they disposed of the cups to receive their refunds. The batteries should be thrown out separately through proper recycling or hazardous waste disposal methods, officials said.

If swallowed, small coin batteries can get stuck in the esophagus, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia warns. The saliva in the throat can trigger an electric current and result in a severe burn in just a few hours, leading to esophageal perforation, vocal cord paralysis, blood vessels or erosion in the airway. Approximately 3,500 batteries are swallowed each year, with leading to severe injury or death.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Marvel Popcorn Movies

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