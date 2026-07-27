5 Sixers thoughts: From on-court fit to local excitement, all things LeBron James

Has it sunk in yet?

LeBron James has agreed to join the Sixers, punctuating a completely transformational offseason. New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey pulled off a stunner by acquiring five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics earlier this month, and that move kickstarted what ultimately became a successful courtship of James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer now set to finish his career in Philadelphia.

After a bizarre two-year period featuring many more downs than ups, the entire situation has been flipped on its head. In a loaded Eastern Conference, the Sixers are full-blown championship contenders, with James and Brown joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. James may not be the best player on his new team, but he will be the one capable of connecting all of the pieces around him.

A weekend to reflect on James' decision to come to Philadelphia has come and gone. We live in a brave new world now. This week's 5 Sixers thoughts dives into the many ways James' arrival changes this team's outlook:

LeBron James, the safety blanket

In evaluating the Sixers' needs in recent years, the team's overall lack of stability has constantly reared its ugly head. There is no basketball player in the history of the sport able to provide the sort of stability that James has.

Sure, James is no longer the consensus best player in the world. But he remains an All-NBA-level talent because of what is still there: on-ball scoring at all three levels, brilliant playmaking, strong positional size at forward and feel for the game unmatched by any other player. James has seen it all; as he enters his 24th NBA season there will be no situation he does not have the requisite experience and smarts to handle.

Much about this Sixers team is still to be determined. How many games should Embiid play? How many games will Embiid play? How will head coach Nick Nurse get all five of his starters to click simultaneously? Which Sixers reserves will prove to be trustworthy? When Nurse inevitably leans on heavy staggering of his top players, which ones will be paired up?

No matter what the answers to those questions prove to be, James is equipped to stabilize the Sixers. He can organize an offense, he can create and exploit advantageous matchups within a game and he, in tandem with Maxey, Brown and Embiid in particular, can make sure that no one player is overtasked throughout the season.

MORE: Projecting Nick Nurse's rotation with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown

LeBron James, the quarterback

When James agreed to join the Sixers, it became clear he was prepared to assume a role predicated upon shot creation for others. James will of course have nights of scoring eruptions, but as he showed at the end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers he can master that role. James had never been a tertiary scoring option before last season; in Philadelphia he probably projects as the Sixers' fourth-leading scorer behind Embiid, Maxey and Brown.

Maxey has posted his most efficient seasons playing alongside James Harden, because it freed him up to get off the ball. Maxey commented after the end of last season that he wants to play off the ball more moving forward. He should, as he is one of the single best off-ball players in the NBA. At the time, he was implying Edgecombe could serve as a primary ball-handler more often. Now, Maxey has an all-time table-setter around to make his life easier.

James has played alongside high-powered guards like Kyrie Irving before, and there is so much to unpack as far as how Nurse can use Maxey and James together. Maxey screening for James to force switches is perhaps the most obvious tactical move Nurse can adopt. But how about James screening for Maxey, one of the league's foremost drawers of blitzes and double-teams out of pick-and-roll actions?

Maxey is one of the most feared shooters in the NBA. If James sets a screen for him with proper spacing around them, defenses will be forced to choose between letting Maxey get a clean three-point look or putting two on the ball. At that point, Maxey will get the ball to James in an advantage situation. This is an opposing coach's nightmare:

LeBron James will be the best short-roll and 4-on-3 passer in the NBA on the Sixers. He is going to have many opportunities to find his teammates in advantage situations: pic.twitter.com/zUY5L77i3m — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 25, 2026

While Embiid is a slower-paced player more comfortable trailing these days, his four co-stars are all lethal transition players. The speed and athletic prowess of not just Maxey, but also Edgecombe and Brown, will be especially dangerous with James quarterbacking transition offense. The more the Sixers can find ways to get stops, the more they will be able to get out and run, with James leading the break:

LeBron James will be the quarterback of the Sixers' transition offense, which has a chance to be lethal: pic.twitter.com/nCZMFjabR9 — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 25, 2026

LeBron James, the free-agent attraction

For much of James' career, other players around the league have flocked to his teams. Exhibit A: the news that broke not even 24 hours after James announced he was joining the Sixers:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/938uLLvV2g — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2026

Caldwell-Pope, twice a starting shooting guard for a championship-winning team – including with James on the 2019-20 Lakers – may or may not be a rotation regular in Philadelphia, as he is coming off a pair of underwhelming seasons. He has NBA minutes left in the tank, but he will not be handed a role in Philadelphia.

At the very least, a Caldwell-Pope signing would kickstart the Sixers making much better use of their back-end roster spots than they have in the past. Over the last two years, the Sixers have received such little production from their last five or so standard roster spots. Even if Caldwell-Pope is the first player out of the regular rotation, he will have the opportunity and ability to contribute.

Exactly how many seasons James plays in Philadelphia remains unclear. He called his agreement with the Sixers his final decision, implying Philadelphia will be the last city to host him as an active player. Whether he plays for one more year, another two seasons or longer, he will always attract other players to join forces with him. There is proof of concept: joining James makes a player far more likely to win at the highest level.

MORE: Sixers not expected to acquire Bronny James

LeBron James, the brain

James is old. He will turn 42 in December. As James begins his 24th season in the NBA, Edgecombe will be in the midst of his 22nd year as a living human being.

There is a lot for James to pass down.

What remains so remarkable about this addition is that the Sixers have added an elite player fitting a positional need, and have done so without sacrificing any spending power. James did not cost them draft picks, young players or money that could have been spent elsewhere. For James to join on a veteran's minimum salary means nothing about the Sixers' long-term future is jeopardized in any meaningful way.

Maxey and Edgecombe remain in place as the organization's long-term pillars, and if Brown's game ages well he could join them. All of those players – and even less proven youngsters like Labaron Philon Jr., Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Justin Edwards – are going to have an incredible opportunity to learn from the smartest player in the NBA.

From providing direct instruction and advice to setting the ideal example of how a player should go about their work, James has so much wisdom to impart on a roster that still has several young players in place – and ready to learn.

LeBron James, the spectacle

The excitement James has sparked locally cannot be understated. This city has been in a state of hysteria ever since 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and this is a move unlike any other in the history of Philadelphia sports. Generational players and MVP candidates have joined the Sixers, Phillies, Eagles and Flyers before, but perhaps never has a player with an ironclad case as a top-two player in the entire history of their sport chosen to end their legendary career playing in South Philadelphia.

“Well, I mean, one thing we know about Philly fans, is they don't care about anybody except their home teams," James said in December. "And I respect that, I love that. And I’ve played here for 23 years, a lot more when I was in the Eastern Conference. I have appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love.”



James has generated a level of enthusiasm around the Sixers that is particularly notable because of the apathy which had set in surrounding the organization over the last two seasons. The nightmare that was a 24-58 campaign in 2024-25 and last season's bizarre roller coaster appeared to be the straws that broke the camel's back after several years of repeated playoff disappointment.

Now, James has made the 2026-27 season the most anticipated year of Sixers basketball in decades. This team may lead the entire NBA in games on national television. They are a strong bet to face the New York Knicks on opening night at Madison Square Garden. A battle against the Boston Celtics feels right for Christmas Day. Every landmark date of the NBA's schedule – the league can finally put their slate together – will feature the Sixers.

It really is a brave new world.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' decision fit | Projecting Nurse's new rotation