2026 Fantasy football ADP debate: 5 questions about Eagles rankings

The NFL season is right around the corner, which means the fantasy football season is, too. To get you prepared for the most important day of everyone's fantasy league – the draft – we're previewing the 2026 fantasy season, starting with ADP debates.

Over the next few days, Geoff Mosher and Evan Macy will debate ADPs of certain players, deciding whether they want to be ahead of, behind or right at that player's ADP.

Today we'll focus only on the Eagles and debate the ADPs of their best skill position players:

Jalen Hurts' ADP is 57th. Is that about right?

Geoff: I think that's fair. Hurts is is the sixth QB off the board in most drafts, behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. I do think there's a small degree of boom-bust with him because of the new offense and departure of A.J. Brown. The offense is also expected to again focus on the run game. But we've seen Hurts run more during camp, and his teammates seem to think he's faster. The coaches have also said the "Tush Push" is still alive and well, so Hurts should still churn out a good number of rushing yards and TDs, even if his passing yards and TDs don't measure up to the other big-time fantasy QBs.

Evan: Here's a look at Hurts' fantasy production and final QB rank during each of his five years starting for the Eagles:

Season Total pts QB rank 2021 321.2 9th 2022 384.1 3rd 2023 371.9 2nd 2024 320.0 8th 2025 305.0 9th



Since the first Super Bowl run in 2022, Hurts has produced less and less in fantasy points for four straight seasons. Will a lesser group of receivers, totally new offense and league that has had years to adjust to the "Tush Push" really result in him bucking that trend?

How high should Saquon Barkley get drafted?

Geoff: There's reasons to proceed with some caution – the mileage over the past two seasons, questions about the Eagles' o-line, and the potential of new OC Sean Mannion getting Tank Bigsby more involved. But Barkley is still a Round 1 pick, and if you get him early Round 2 that's a steal. This could be his last year in an Eagles uniform, so they'll have several millions reasons to get the most out of him. And if the o-line is even slightly better than last year, expect more home runs from Barkley. He's my fifth RB behind Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey.

Evan: I think this is prime post-hype sleeper territory here. A year removed from what is essentially the best running back season of the century so far in 2024, Barkley was predictably worse in 2025, behind an offensive line that was beat up and an offensive coordinator that lacked any imagination. I think the healthy line this year and the different sorts of looks in the run game the Eagles are expected to have should have Barkley looking more spry and productive. I see him as a top 5 RB in fantasy this year as well and if you can get him in the second round it's a total steal.

Will DeVonta Smith be a top-10 fantasy WR?

Geoff: Yes, for sure. Smith will be a target monster in the Eagles' offense, perhaps similar to what Jaxson Smith-Njigba was for Seattle's offense last season. Smith is now WR1, and the Eagles don't really have an established WR2 (more on that later). Get him early and get him often. He currently has an ADP of 29 and is the 11th WR taken, but I'm ahead of market on him. I only have seven WRs ranked ahead of him and I'd grab him early in Round 2 if I could.

Evan: I'm going to zag a bit here, and just state that he's 170 pounds (soaking wet?) and has been extremely healthy throughout his NFL career. With the dosage of targets Geoff described, which I am also expecting, I think he's a bit of an understated injury risk. That's really all I got though — he's got elite hands, and feet and route running and if he's healthy could have 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Is TE Dallas Goedert a weekly starter?

Geoff: This one's tricky. I think Goedert could have another really good season as the second pass-catching option in the Eagles' offense behind Smith, but he's also an aging player who's coming off a career high 11 TD catches, which is probably not replicable. Goedert is probably more of a spike week flex option who'll have some productive weeks followed by quiet ones, and it'll be maddening all year to figure out which weeks are best to start him and which are best to sit him. Still, I'd want him on my bench.

Evan: He's the definition of boom or bust, especially after last year's touchdown explosion. There are few fantasy players with more room for touchdown regression than him. I'd say he's a weekly stream option but I wouldn't draft him until the tight end position emptied out in my draft.

Should WR Dontayvion Wicks be considered fantasy-relevant?

Geoff: The rapport between Hurts and Wicks has been a nice training camp storyline, but I'm not getting suckered into buying tons of Wicks stock. Even if he's the No. 2 WR, he's still the fourth option for touches behind Smith, Barkley and Goedert in an offense that's undergoing major change. And whenever rookie WR Makai Lemon is ready to play, that'll only cut into Wicks' snaps. There's a world in which Wicks has a bigger role in the Eagles' offense compared to his role in Green Bay's but still isn't fantasy relevant enough to be a dependably weekly flex option. If you want him, get him really late, maybe last two rounds. Don't be the one to reach for him.

Evan: Wicks isn't getting drafted in many leagues, his ADP is around 180 on most platforms. But he's someone to keep an eye on on the waiver wire. Lemon will be drafted, he's flashy and new and despite his injuries and lack of flash in training camp the potential is too high for fantasy owners not to take a chance on him. But he might not pop until the second half of the season when he finds his sea legs. Wicks is sort of like a first-half handcuff to have with Lemon, and in deeper leagues he might find his way into lineups if he continues to connect with Hurts as he has in camp.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports