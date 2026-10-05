Free Philly exhibit explores nearly 300 years of gardening history with new Athenaeum Garden

Philadelphia’s gardening history goes well beyond the Flower Show, and a new free exhibition at the Athenaeum will look at nearly three centuries of the people, traditions and movements behind it.

“Bouquet of Stories: Celebrating Philadelphia’s Gardening Heritage” opens Friday, Nov. 6, at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. 6th St., and runs through Jan. 30. The exhibition is part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 200th anniversary celebration.

Rare objects and photographs will show how gardening developed across Philadelphia, from neighborhood greening efforts and the Flower Show to immigrant growing traditions and the work of women who helped shape the city’s horticultural history.

The project also includes the new Athenaeum Garden, created by landscape designer Wambui Ippolito with PHS and Philadelphia gardeners. The space grew out of a year of community collaboration and is designed to change over time as the seasons shift.

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Opening night begins with an exhibition preview from 5-6 p.m., followed by a conversation from 6-7 p.m. with curators Tracy Qiu and Abra Lee. PHS Vice President of Horticulture Andrew Bunting will moderate, and a reception will follow from 7-8 p.m. The opening event is free.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during the Athenaeum’s regular hours. The building is open Mondays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 6-Jan. 30

Location: The Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

What to expect: Rare objects, photographs and stories spanning nearly three centuries of Philadelphia gardening history, plus the new Athenaeum Garden

Opening night: Friday, Nov. 6, 5-8 p.m.; exhibition preview, curator conversation and reception

Admission: Free

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