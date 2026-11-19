Last summer, a study revealed a staggering number of deceased former National Football League players had developed brain disease from chronic and repeated blows to the head.

The neurodegenerative disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, can lead to behavior and mood changes, cognitive issues and gradual loss of movement. Boxers, football players and others subjected to repeated head blows – even veterans exposed to repeated explosions — all seem susceptible to the disease.

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There currently is no way to test for CTE among people who are alive, and there is no treatment for the disease. The only way to diagnose it has been through biopsy of brain tissue after death.

By examining donated brains of 338 former NFL players, who had died between 2016 and 2021, the Harvard researchers determined that at least 1 in 4 of them had CTE. Another study published last month, also based on brain autopsies, suggested that nearly 75% of NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had CTE.

Now, researchers have identified protein biomarkers in the blood linked to CTE that may help with diagnosing the disease in living people and with advancing treatment. The researchers say they hope a commercially available CTE blood test will be available within five years, the New York Times reported. Their findings are detailed in a pair of studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The research could be a "game changer," Michael Alosco, the co-director of clinical research at Boston University's CTE Center and co-senior author of one of the studies, told ESPN.

Alosco's study, published Thursday, involved 21 former football players at the national, college and high school levels, who donated their blood while still alive. Through brain autopsies after their deaths, researchers were able to find a link between elevated levels of a specific protein in their blood and the brain disease.

The study, published Friday, connected a similar protein, which is also associated with Alzheimer's disease, with CTE.

"We are still in the discovery phase and it's a small sample size," Alosco told ESPN. "But if future studies validate these findings, this blood test will allow us to detect CTE with a high level of accuracy and open the doors to clinical trials and treatment."

Even though both studies were small, the findings are likely to stand up in future tests, the scientists told the New York Times.