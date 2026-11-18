A retired Philadelphia police lieutenant will challenge Rochelle Bilal, the embattled city sheriff at the center of an ongoing lawsuit, in next year's election.

Jennifer Vrana announced her campaign this week, pledging to bring "integrity, accountability and leadership that puts our communities first." She worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 31 years before retiring and transitioning into corporate security in 2021. A cancer survivor and South Philly resident, Vrana holds a masters of criminal justice from St. Joseph's University and an MBA from Holy Family University.

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She also brought an Eagles flag to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2019.

@Eagles I flew your flag on top of the world... can’t wait to fly it outside my south philly home again for the playoffs!!! Fly Eagles Fly. pic.twitter.com/ph3zrMIrc7 — Jennifer Vrana (@IamJennV) December 15, 2019

Her bid is notable, given the incumbent sheriff's string of bad press. JSB Property Group sued Bilal earlier this year, claiming it had not received deeds purchased at sheriff sales. Other buyers had made similar accusations. Amid the litigation, a judge ordered Bilal to produce sales records from the past six years, which the sheriff failed to do. This prompted a contempt hearing, during which Bilal fought the judge's mandate for outside supervision.

An internal audit also revealed $20 million in misplaced sales proceeds that should have gone to taxpayers. City Council recently ordered an investigation into Bilal's office, but stopped short of calling for its elimination.

Vrana's campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment on how she would rebuild the office's reputation.

George Morse also has teased an official campaign launch "in the coming weeks." The law enforcement veteran last worked as deputy sheriff sergeant for Bilal's office. He is also vice chair of the Philadelphia chapter of Black Men Run and sits on the board of the Center for Families and Relationships, a Rhawnhurst nonprofit that provides affordable therapy to children and couples.

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