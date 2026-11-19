Frontier Airlines has launched a new version of its unlimited-flight pass for $399, giving travelers access to flights across the airline's network through the end of 2027 without blackout dates.

The limited-time sale, announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, includes a discounted $349 price for eligible Discount Den members and Frontier Airlines cardholders. Passholders can begin traveling immediately after purchasing the GoWild Annual Pass, which remains valid through Dec. 31, 2027.

For Philadelphia-area travelers, Frontier serves destinations including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, San Juan and Las Vegas from Philadelphia International Airport. The pass covers eligible flights throughout the airline's network, including destinations across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.

The biggest change for 2027 is the elimination of blackout dates, allowing passholders to look for flights during traditionally busy travel periods, although some peak days carry extra charges. Frontier is also expanding opportunities to book flights farther in advance.

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The $399 pass doesn't cover the full cost of each flight. Travelers still pay taxes and fees when booking, and baggage and seat selection generally cost extra. Domestic flights can generally be booked one day before departure, while international flights can be booked 10 days ahead. GoWild seats are limited, and early bookings can cost extra. The pass also automatically renews unless canceled.

Frontier is also offering existing 2026-2027 GoWild Annual Pass holders a $499 early-renewal option that extends their travel eligibility through Dec. 31, 2028.

More information and purchase options are available on Frontier Airlines' GoWild Pass website.

Offer: 2027 GoWild Annual Pass

Introductory price: $399; $349 for eligible Discount Den members and Frontier Airlines cardholders

Travel period: Immediately after purchase through Dec. 31, 2027

Flight costs: Travelers pay taxes and fees for each eligible flight; baggage and seat selection generally cost extra

Booking: Domestic flights one day before departure; international flights 10 days before departure

Blackout dates: None

Sale deadline: Not announced

Purchase: Frontier Airlines GoWild Pass

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