Michael Wilbon says he ignored warning signs about his health. The ESPN host's story should be a wake-up call for others

Longtime ESPN commentator and "Pardon the Interruption" co-host Michael Wilbon recently announced an indefinite leave of absence to address multiple ongoing health struggles.

Wilbon, 67, who also serves as an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC, stepped away after describing himself as "beyond exhausted, lifeless" and acknowledging that he had ignored earlier warning signs from medical professionals and close friends such as Tony Kornheiser, ESPN reported.

"Probably, I should have listened to medical professionals and people closest to me, yep Kornheiser included, who saw worrisome signs in recent years that suggested I take time away earlier," he posted on X. "But I didn't."

Wilbon has shared that he has type 2 diabetes and suffered a heart attack in January 2008. He noted that diabetes is part of what he is dealing with now, though not the full extent of his current issues.

Wilbon is far from the first older male celebrity to admit he neglected his health by putting off routine check-ups before a serious diagnosis. Statistical data shows that men are significantly less likely than women to seek preventive care, attend regular checkups, or use primary healthcare services. Celebrities are no exception.

Famous cases of delayed care

At age 43, comedian Drew Carey narrowly survived a heart attack caused by an artery that was 95% blocked. Now 67, the "Price is Right" host has spoken openly about the experience. He admitted that he had explicit heart attack symptoms, including a heart rate that spiked to 160 beats per minute and severe shoulder numbness, but that he refused to call a doctor right away. Carey later acknowledged that he delayed seeking help, because of the television myth that heart attacks always involve a dramatic, sudden collapse. Because he was still standing, he assumed it wasn't an emergency.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was diagnosed with a rare, treatable form of pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer in 2003. Instead of undergoing immediate, medically recommended surgery, Jobs delayed conventional treatment for nine months, relying on alternative therapies, specialized diets and private remedies. By the time he agreed to surgery, the cancer had begun to spread. Jobs later expressed deep regret to his biographer about putting off the operation that medical professionals insisted could have caught the tumor early. He died in 2011 at age 56.

Delay is common

Though these celebrity stories draw attention to the price men pay for avoiding medical care, medical surveys document just how widely men delay or avoid it.

A 2019 national survey by the Cleveland Clinic found that 72% of men would rather do household chores (like cleaning the bathroom) than go to the doctor. In the same survey, 65% of men admitted they actively avoid seeking medical care and wait as long as possible before seeing a doctor, even with prolonged symptoms or injuries.

Other research shows about 60% do not get annual physical exams, and nearly 40% visit a professional only when they fear a condition has become critically serious. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says that about 55% of men do not get regular health screenings, which significantly compromises early detection of preventable or highly treatable conditions such as colorectal or prostate cancer.

Closing care gaps

Male healthcare avoidance is heavily influenced by societal norms of masculinity, fear of vulnerability and institutional friction. To bridge this gap, public health initiatives and healthcare providers have shifted from traditional, lecture-based messaging toward targeted, pragmatic techniques.

University-based studies use behavior change science, qualitative field trials and systematic reviews to understand and reduce male healthcare avoidance. Rather than demanding that men fundamentally alter their personalities, contemporary research emphasizes restructuring healthcare delivery, digital tools and messaging to align with diverse masculine identities. The most prominent techniques include the following five strategies.

In addition to these tactics, other strategies include mobile health clinics, gender-tailored clinics, corporate wellness days, barbershop health screenings and interventions at sports venues.

Will Michael Wilbon's story resonate?

Public figures, especially those in sports and media, often have large, influential audiences. When they openly discuss health challenges, it can normalize the conversation and reduce stigma.

Wilbon's choice to emphasize that his issues are not related to alcohol or gambling, and that he is focusing on his well-being, may help men see that health concerns are legitimate and worth addressing. Because he is 67 and still has a beloved personality, the message may feel less like a warning about mortality and more like a call to act before it's too late.

Research on health communication suggests that personal narratives from credible, relatable sources can motivate behavior change, especially when they include the problem and a response. Wilbon's story offers an example of ignoring early signs, which can be a wake-up call for others in similar situations. The public's reaction, with many colleagues and fans expressing support and well-wishes, shows that such disclosures can generate empathy and discussion.

Though the emotional weight of a celebrity's story can be significant, it does not guarantee behavior change. Many men may not see themselves in Wilbon's situation or may not act on the message without further support, education and accessible healthcare. The strategies outlined here show that there are efforts underway to extend access and make care as easy as possible for men, while also confronting the cultural and psychological barriers that are so prevalent.

Stories like Wilbon's — especially when they combine authenticity, vulnerability and a clear focus on health priorities — can move some men to attend to their own health. They can spark awareness, reduce stigma and provide a relatable model for action. If you've been putting off a checkup, schedule it this week.