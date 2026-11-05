Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more

Christmas lights are going up, Santa is heading underwater and Ellen Griswold has a stop planned in South Jersey.

The holiday season brings plenty of reasons to head out after dark, from a walk beneath the lights at Philadelphia Zoo to ice skating along the Delaware River. This year, Longwood Gardens is looking to the cosmos for its Christmas display, while Old City’s Ministry of Awe is introducing a holiday show that makes the audience part of the artwork.

Christmas Village will fill LOVE Park and City Hall with more than 120 vendors and European food, with its first post-Christmas shopping weekend extending the season through Dec. 27. Other holiday markets offer a chance to browse local makers and vintage sellers, while seasonal shows fill theater calendars through winter break.

If you’re up for a longer trip, Hershey’s Chocolate World is giving its free tour ride a Christmas makeover, and Lancaster has private heated dining globes overlooking downtown.

We’ve gathered holiday events and winter outings across Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey, plus a few options farther away. Each listing includes dates, what to expect and practical details to help you plan, with links to the full stories for more information.

We’ll add more events throughout the season and remove listings as they end. Dates extending into January and February are in 2027.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND SEASONAL ATTRACTIONS

Philly | Nov. 19-Jan. 3

Franklin Square’s free Electrical Spectacle Light Show will flash to holiday songs by the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano, with a giant kite and key inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s electricity experiment. Shows run every 30 minutes starting at 5 p.m., except opening night, when the first begins at 6:30 p.m. Between shows, try street curling or holiday mini golf for an additional charge, or warm up with a drink inside Frosty’s Fireside Lodge. The park is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Read more.

Philly | Select nights Nov. 19-Jan. 9

A 40-foot illuminated penguin and a tree made from about 1,500 pink lawn flamingos are among the sights along the zoo’s holiday walk. New additions include a 20-foot glowing banana tree and a Book of Wishes with clues to follow through 14 stops. KidZooU also will open during LumiNature evenings, with animal encounters and activities from 5 to 7 p.m. The attraction runs from 5 to 9 p.m., and adult timed tickets start at $27. Read more.

Suburbs | Nov. 20-Jan. 10

Longwood Gardens is looking to the cosmos this Christmas, with giant glowing stars, rotating Christmas trees and an astronomer’s observatory among its seasonal displays. More than 500,000 lights will illuminate the Kennett Square grounds, while the conservatories will feature poinsettias and other flowering plants. Timed tickets cost $45-$52 for adults and $25-$32 for children ages 5-15; children 4 and younger enter free. The gardens open at 10 a.m., but plan for time after dusk if the outdoor lights are your priority. Read more.

Philly | Opens Nov. 20

People become part of the holiday show at Ministry of Awe, where voices and interactions help shape a light-and-sound production presented every 30 minutes in the Heavens gallery. The Old City attraction also will fill its three-story atrium with decorations made from repurposed ornaments, paper and gift boxes. A giant puppet uses projections to display participants’ faces, adding another way to step into the artwork. Tickets start at $29.99, and advance timed-entry reservations are recommended. Read more.

Philly | Select dates Nov. 19-Jan. 2

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul becomes part of the scenery in this immersive production, which projects moving images across its walls, ceilings and dome. The seasonal edition brings Christmas music and holiday projections to the show. Choose carefully when booking: performances use either recorded music, a live choir or a choir and orchestra. Starting prices are $19, $39 and $49, respectively, with costs varying by date and seating. Read more.

South Jersey | Nov. 20-Dec. 24

Scuba Santa will swim alongside marine life in Camden, giving families a chance to interact with him and take photos through the aquarium glass. An underwater Christmas tree stands in Shark Realm, while artificial snow falls hourly around another tree in the Rotunda. Seasonal entertainment includes puppet shows, sing-alongs and “The Gill Who Stole Fishmas,” presented Fridays through Sundays. The celebration takes place during regular aquarium hours and requires admission, with prices varying by date. Read more.

Philly | Nov. 27-Feb. 28

Skate beside the Delaware River or make an evening of the waterfront’s food, games and Ferris wheel. RiverRink Winterfest offers free entry, so people can stop by without committing to a skating session. For those taking the ice, admission is $5 and skate rentals are $12, with advance reservations recommended. Opening weekend includes a holiday tree-lighting event Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Heated cabins and fire pits also will be available to reserve for an additional charge. Read more.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Philly | Preview Nov. 21-22; Nov. 26-Dec. 27

Browse gifts from more than 120 vendors and make a meal of the European food offerings when Christmas Village returns to LOVE Park and City Hall. This year’s menu adds crab-loaded baked potatoes and a Churro Split, alongside the market’s shopping and seasonal atmosphere. For the first time, organizers say, the market will stay open for a post-Christmas weekend on Dec. 26-27. Admission is free, with food, shopping and rides priced separately. The market is closed Nov. 23-25 and Christmas Day. Read more.

Suburbs | Nov. 21-22

Get some gift shopping done before Thanksgiving at Westtown School in West Chester, where 125 makers and vintage sellers will fill the indoor Athletic Center. The selection includes jewelry, pottery, artwork, handmade toys, antiques and specialty foods, with food trucks outside and seating inside. Families also can find face painting, hair tinsel and seasonal photo opportunities. Shopping runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, with free admission and parking. Organizers recommend Sunday for people who prefer lighter crowds. Read more.

Suburbs | Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13

A heated tent beside Hotel West & Main will house two weekends of holiday shopping, with 40 local vendors participating across the market’s run. Each weekend features 25 vendors, giving shoppers a different selection on a second trip. Local musicians will perform, and the hotel’s 1874 Social will offer seasonal food and drinks. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The market takes place at 46 Fayette St. Read more.

HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Suburbs | Dec. 12

King of Prussia Town Center has scheduled its annual Winterfest for Dec. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. The outdoor shopping and dining center is at 155 Village Drive. Its official event page says more updates are coming, so check for the latest program details before planning your afternoon. Read more.

South Jersey | Dec. 12

Beverly D’Angelo, who played Ellen Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” is scheduled to meet fans during Gloucester Township’s holiday celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. Christmas Village runs from 3 to 8 p.m., and D’Angelo’s separately ticketed appearance begins at 6 p.m. Autograph and photo tickets cost $74.55 each, or $127.08 for both, with an additional 30-cent processing fee per paid order. Photo tickets cover up to four people. Read more.

HOLIDAY SHOWS AND WINTER-BREAK OUTINGS

Suburbs | Nov. 19-Jan. 3

“White Christmas” and “Easter Parade” are among the Irving Berlin songs in this musical about a performer who leaves show business and opens a Connecticut inn that operates only on holidays. The New Hope production blends romance and dance with more than 20 Berlin songs and runs about 2½ hours, including an intermission. The theater recommends it for ages 8 and older; children under 4 are not permitted. Ticket prices vary by performance and seat. Read more.

Philly | Dec. 15

Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic and Ludacris lead the lineup for the holiday concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Jason Derulo, ADÉLA, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT also are scheduled to perform, bringing pop, hip-hop and alternative music to the same bill. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Read more.

Philly | Dec. 17-27

Cirque du Soleil brings acrobatics and theatrical storytelling to The Met Philadelphia in a production inspired by “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.” The story follows a young girl rediscovering the holidays. The limited run offers an indoor outing during the stretch leading up to Christmas and the days immediately afterward. Check the performance calendar when booking, with tickets available through Cirque du Soleil and the venue’s ticket seller. Read more.

Philly | Dec. 26-Jan. 3

For families making winter-break plans, Disney On Ice will bring its new “Spotlight Magic!” production to Xfinity Mobile Arena. Characters from “Toy Story,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled” and other Disney films join a lineup that includes characters from “Zootopia 2” and Angel from “Lilo & Stitch.” A Disney villains segment also is part of the show. Multiple performances are scheduled throughout the run, including morning and afternoon options. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Read more.

MORE HOLIDAY AND WINTER OUTINGS IN PENNSYLVANIA



Hershey | Nov. 13-Jan. 3

Hershey’s Chocolate World is giving its free Chocolate Tour Ride a Christmas makeover, adding holiday music, decorations and new finale projections to the simulated factory experience. Elsewhere, families can see a chocolate house inspired by one of Milton Hershey’s original candy shops and meet candy characters dressed for the season. Santa photos are offered on select dates through Dec. 24. Entry and the tour ride are free; professional photos, food and other activities may cost extra. Read more.

Lancaster | Seasonal reservations available

For a winter night out beyond the Philly area, The Exchange in downtown Lancaster offers private dining inside heated rooftop globes with clear panels overlooking the city. Each globe accommodates two to eight people, with a $100 rental fee for a two-hour reservation. Food and drinks cost extra, and the experience is for adults 21 and older. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve bookings carry a $500 food-and-beverage minimum. Reserve through the Experiences section of OpenTable. Read more.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.