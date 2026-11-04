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November 04, 2026

These volunteers are being honored by the Flyers, IBX for their extraordinary service

During the hockey season, the health insurer is naming six volunteers as Caring MVPs. They are being recognized at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Nonprofits
Flyers IBX Caring MVPs Eric Hartline/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

The Flyers and Independence Blue Cross are recognizing six volunteers in the Philadelphia region for their service at schools or nonprofits during the 2026-27 hockey season.

The Flyers and Independence Blue Cross are recognizing six volunteers who have made major impacts on their Philadelphia-area communities by volunteering for nonprofits or schools.

The IBX Caring MVPs program spotlights unsung heroes who serve their communities in various ways. Each volunteer receives suite-level tickets to a Flyers game where they are recognized, a customized Flyers jersey and a $500 donation to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

The MVPs are being named as the season progresses. Here are the volunteers that have honored so far:

Stephanie Scoma, who has spent five years volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House Camp — a one-week, overnight camp for children with cancer and their siblings. Scoma strives to get campers to feel comfortable being themselves by dressing in silly outfits, singing off-key and leading camp chants. She helps the campers connect with other children who understand what it means to live with cancer. She began volunteering at the camp as a Temple University nursing student and has continued since becoming a pediatric ICU/oncology nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Each summer, she spends a week volunteering at the camp instead of taking a traditional vacation. 

The IBX Caring MVPs program recognizes volunteers who help people, families and neighborhoods in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. The nomination process for this season's program closed in October. 

This story will be updated as more MVPs are named.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Volunteering Nonprofits Philadelphia Flyers Independence Blue Cross Schools

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