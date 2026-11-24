Philadelphia police are searching for two men in connection with a string of pickpocket thefts at multiple local bars.

The incidents took place at Libertee Grounds on Oct. 20, North Third on Nov. 10 and 12 Steps Down on Nov. 13, authorities said. Surveillance videos show men taking wallets and bags from several women, and then using credit cards at local stores.

In the first video shared with the public, the men appear to grab a handbag from a hook underneath a bar and move it closer to them. The owner's credit and debit cards were then used at a CVS on Fairmount Avenue. In the second incident, footage shows one of the men pulling a wallet from a bag hung on the back of a chair. They then spent $1,500 on that person's cards at a CVS on Spring Garden Street.

The third video shows them pulling a wallet from a bag in a similar manner at the Bella Vista bar, but police did not say whether any cards were fraudulently used later.

The statement from law enforcement only names those three specific locations, but it said the men were responsible for "numerous" incidents at bars and restaurants.

Anyone with information on the men or the incidents has been asked to call the tips line at 215-686-8377 or the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093. Information can also be submitted anonymously online.