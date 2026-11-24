The Cecil B. Moore Library shuttered Monday to begin an eight-month renovation after years of debate about the building's future in North Philly.

In the interim, staff will offer programming at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave starting Nov. 30. Book holds and renewals can be handled at the Widener Library at 2808 West Lehigh Ave. or the Charles L. Durham Library at 3320 Haverford Ave. Officials expect the library to reopen on Aug. 2.

While the branch is closed, crews will upgrade the heating and cooling system, add new accessible entrance doors and make the restrooms ADA compliant, install an accessible elevator, update the fire alarm system and add "life-safety improvements." The $2 million renovation is part of a larger effort to upgrade decades-old buildings in the library system in the hopes of attracting more people, the Capital Improvements Office said.

A statement from the Free Library of Philadelphia said this phase of construction focuses on immediate building needs and modernizing the existing structure, which was built in 1962.

The improvements were a long time coming. In 2018, the library, was awarded $1.3 million for an HVAC renovation. A group of community members then raised $5.3 million from the city's Rebuild program for further repairs.

However, when Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr. (D-5th) took office in 2024, he proposed stalling that work, demolishing the building and constructing a new one. He got another $5 million from the city budget and planned to raise more from the private sector for that work, but he experienced pushback from the community.

These upgrades, which were announced in August, are limited to $2 million worth of work. Still, the two parties remained at odds, with many neighbors claiming that Young's office left them in the dark about the building's future.When the work was originally announced, crews were supposed to begin working on the building in September. The timeline was then pushed back to October during a community meeting on Sep. 15, but an official date still hadn't been set when the month began. The library announced the closure plans in November.

The remaining $8 million in funds are "committed to the future of the Cecil B. Moore Library," per a fact sheet distributed by Young's office at a community meeting. The council member said the money has not been "spent, redirected or lost."

Although this construction project is limited to immediate needs, officials said further improvements — such as adding a teen space, upgrading staffing areas and adding a community kitchen — could still be made in later phases. An advisory group has been established to help with community awareness and feedback about the renovation.