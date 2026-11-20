As the Stoop Pigeon nears its opening date, its founders with are looking to leverage the excitement about the women's sports-centered cafe, bar and event space into business investments.

By pre-launching a community funding round, the owners are giving neighbors, sports fans and future customers until Dec. 31 to express interest in buying a stake in the company.

"The point of this really is just to make this space for our community to have community buy-in, to have people come there and feel like it’s theirs," said Jen Leary, a creator of the Watch Party PHL group behind the site. "I want this space to live past me, past our team, and the only way to ensure that happens is to have other people own a piece of this."

After years of searching for a permanent space, Watch Party PHL — a group of women's sports fans who regularly watch games together — signed a five-year lease in March at the former Starbucks location at the intersection of Broad and Pine streets in Center City. Construction on the 2,500-square-foot space is underway.

A campaign was established last week on Wefunder, a crowdfunding platform for retail investors and early-stage startup companies, to gauge interest of potential investors. Each supporter must "reserve" at least $100 by Dec. 31 to be considered for the ownership program.

Watch Party PHL and its private investors have set its pre-money valuation at $3.5 million, effectively meaning that anyone who invests in the company will bet that the hub will be worth more than that amount in the future. No money will be accepted until business owners finalize their contract terms and complete other requirements. After legal obligations are settled, anyone who expressed interest will receive an email asking to confirm their investment. There is no obligation for community members to follow through on their indication of interest.

The group hasn't set a goal for the amount of money or investors they hope to get by the end of the year, Leary said. In terms of what kind of investors they're looking for, Leary said anyone who loves women's sports or wants to be a part of building a piece of Philly history is welcome to join the ownership team.

"Even if you give $100, you can walk in (to Stoop Pigeon) and feel like this is yours," Leary said. "This was never about me, this was always to cement our place in women's sports here in Philly."

At the end of the community funding round, investors' money would be grouped into a special purpose vehicle, a separate business entity that is represented by one lead investor — usually chosen by the company founder — for purposes of voting and other governance matters. Community round investors can see returns on their investment over time. They can also typically give feedback on the business model and test new features or events as they arise. Anyone with questions about the community funding round can email watchpartyphl@gmail.com.

Provided Image/The Stoop Pigeon by Watch Party PHL The Stoop Pigeon, a women's sports hub from Watch Party PHL, is slated to open at the intersection of Broad and Pine streets in early 2027.

For Watch Party PHL, the nontraditional funding method is a continuation of its community and advocacy-based raison d'être. Leary likens it to the Green Bay Packers — the only publicly owned nonprofit franchise in the NFL.

"Everybody in that town has 'ownership' of the team and you drive through that town on game day and every single house is decorated and every single driveway is tailgating," Leary said. "That’s what I want Stoop Pigeon to feel like. I want it to be the Green Bay Packers of women’s sports in Philly … but Go Birds."

Stoop Pigeon was originally slated to open June 12, but Leary said the team has experienced delays in permitting and construction that have set them back multiple months. The founders are now aiming to open by Monday, Feb. 15, when the Unrivaled women’s basketball league returns to Philly's Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until midnight. During the day, it plans to operate as a cafe, lounge and co-working space. Owners are also partnering with Rival Bros Coffee, Sterling Pig and others to develop a menu. Private podcasting booths and conference rooms can be reserved. The building will serve brunch on the weekends and transform into a bar and gathering space that airs women's sports at night.

Fashion shows, trivia, expert panels, networking mixers, tasting classes and other locally focused affairs are expected to account for 30-40% of the total revenue, according to its Wefunder page.

Watch Party received $190,000 from four private investors earlier this year. The next round of money raised will be used for audio and video setups, security systems and equipment for the kitchen and bar.

Interest in women's sports has been surging in recent years, with a report from Nielsen showing viewership has grown 71% since 2022. In Philadelphia, which is set to welcome a WNBA franchise in 2030, an Unrivaled 3-on-3 event in January drew 21,490 fans to Xfinity Mobile Arena, setting a record for attendance at a regular-season women's professional basketball game. In September 2025, Philly's first women's sports bar opened to much fanfare, although Marsha's abruptly closed last month.

"There's so much coming to Philly," Leary said. "Just think about how this summer was with sports and women's sports in Philly. I believe that's just going to continue. While 2030 is a few years away, it's going to be here in a flash, and we're going to have so much happening before them. It's a good time to be a Philadelphia women's sports fan."