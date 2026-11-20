Left-hander Tanner Banks will be back in the Phillies' bullpen, if and when there's baseball again.

Banks and the Phillies have agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal to avoid arbitration on Friday, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Banks pitched to an 0-4 record and a 6.19 ERA last year through 32 appearances. He missed the majority of July, August, and part of September with injury, though, and by the time he came back, he had a much better 2.45 ERA over his last four outings across 7.1 innings.

Banks never appeared in relief for the Phillies in their Wild Card series loss to the Braves.

Still, the 35-year-old southpaw will get a chance to bounce back with the Phils next season, whenever that is due to the impending lockout, after he did prove a versatile bullpen arm for them across 2024 and 2025.

Tanner Banks and Phillies agree to 1-year, $1.3 million deal to avoid arbitration. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2026

MORE: What we know (or think we know) about the Phillies offseason plans

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports