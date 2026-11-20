A night of Frank Sinatra's Christmas favorites, live jazz and holiday drinks is coming to Philadelphia just in time for Christmas.

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A Very Sinatra Christmas Special will bring two performances to Craft Hall along the Delaware River waterfront on Wednesday, Dec. 23, offering a festive night out filled with familiar Christmas songs and some of Sinatra's best-known hits.

The planned setlist includes holiday favorites like White Christmas, Let It Snow, The Christmas Song and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, along with Sinatra classics such as Fly Me to the Moon and New York, New York. The setlist is tentative and may change.

The concert will take place indoors at 901 N. Delaware Ave., where attendees can settle in for an evening of live music with food, cocktails and other drinks available for purchase.

There are two chances to catch the show, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., with each performance lasting about 65 minutes. Doors open an hour before showtime, giving people time to arrive and grab a drink before the music begins. Late entry is not permitted.

Tickets start at $35 per person, plus booking fees, with prices depending on seating. Options include picnic tables and high-top or low-top tables, and some tables may be shared with other attendees.

The concert is for adults 21 and older, and valid identification is required. Craft Hall also has a one-drink minimum for the event.

Tickets, seating options and additional information are available through Fever's A Very Sinatra Christmas Special listing.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2026

Showtimes: 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Admission: Tickets start at $35 per person, plus booking fees; prices vary by seating area

Age requirement: 21 and older; valid ID required

Food and drinks: Available for purchase; one-drink minimum

Tickets: Fever

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