Christmas shopping will take a haunting turn at the Mütter Museum this December, with creepy carolers, Victorian-era portraits and handmade gifts that are a little different from the usual holiday fare.

The museum will host Mütter's Marvelous Market on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing a Victorian-inspired holiday celebration to the Center City museum known for its unusual medical history collections.

Several dozen independent artists and makers will sell jewelry, artwork, books, botanical products, home goods and other handcrafted items. Participating vendors include Crooked Curiosities, Cryptid Curio, Spiderbite Boutique, Bookgrrl Bindery and Friends of Laurel Hill.

The market will also feature creepy carolers from Opera on Tap, parlor games and live tintype photography. The 19th-century photographic process creates portraits on thin metal plates, offering an old-fashioned alternative to the usual holiday photos.

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Attendees are encouraged to dress in Victorian-inspired clothing, including outfits reminiscent of Charles Dickens' era, to match the market's theme.

Tickets cost $10 and include admission to the market and its special activities, with specific arrival times available throughout the day. Once inside, people can stay as long as they like. Those interested in having a tintype portrait taken must purchase a market ticket and reserve a separate session through Union Tintype's Instagram page. Appointments are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The market takes place at the Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St. Admission to the museum's galleries is not included with the market ticket and must be purchased separately.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: $10 with timed entry; museum gallery admission sold separately

Activities: Victorian holiday market, handmade gifts, creepy carolers, tintype portraits and parlor games

Tickets: Mütter Museum

Tintype reservations: Union Tintype

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