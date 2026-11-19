The Eagles are 2-7 and haven't won a game since the Phillies were still playing.

It's been the season from hell, and the Birds are essentially in "soft tank mode", currently nursing what projects to be a top 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft while they start a quarterback who began the 2026 season on another team's practice squad.

There's a lot in the Eagles' favor — in contrast to prior weeks — to suggest they might find a way to finally win a game. They aren't going to finish 2-15, are they? The Eagles have never lost more than 11 games in a row (in the Super Bowl era). Their losing streak is currently seven.

The remaining slate isn't easy, beginning with the playoff contending Steelers as the Eagles return to action after their bye week. But they could have some healthy skill players for once, as DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Saquon Barkley appear close to full strength.

But is that enough? Will the defense find its groove with Jordan Davis now departed in a shocking trade deadline trade? Can Joe Milton prove a serviceable quarterback?

There are eight games left in the 2026 regular season. Which ones offer the Eagles the best chance at a win?

Week 11: vs 6-3 Steelers

The Steelers aren't an elite Super Bowl favorite, but they're fighting for a playoff spot and have been reasonably solid on both sides of the ball, as their win-loss record suggests. Pittsburgh is a -4.5 favorite on the road and even the bye week probably won't help the Eagles with their QB situation.

Can the Eagles win? Unlikely

Week 12: at 4-6 Cowboys

We already saw this matchup, and the Eagles' defense was mashed by a lackluster Cowboys rushing attack. Unless the defense improves a great deal from their Week 7, 38-21 loss, this might be an ugly Thanksgiving afternoon broadcast. Dallas should be favored by a touchdown or more.

Can the Eagles win? Unlikely

Week 13: at 3-7 Cardinals

We might have found our first realistic win prospect here. If the Eagles have their skill players healthy and their defense is half-decent, the Cardinals could fall in this one. After Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott, the Birds will face rookie Carson Beck. That sounds more like their speed.

Can the Eagles win? Yes!

Week 14: vs. 3-7 Colts

Back to back wins? Is it possible? Aside from Jonathan Taylor, there's really no fearful player on this Colts offense to worry about.

Can the Eagles win? Yes!

Week 15: vs 6-4 Seahawks

By the time this Saturday evening game arrives in late December, the Seahawks could be deeply invested in an NFC Wild Card (or NFC West division) battle. They're better than the Eagles in nearly every category. This is one of the toughest matchups remaining for Philly.

Can the Eagles win? Probably not

Week 16: vs 3-6 Texans

The Eagles will once again be the soundtrack to your holiday, as they host Houston in prime time on Christmas Eve. The Texans have badly underachieved this season. On paper they're intimidating, with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and a formerly elite defense, but for a variety of reasons they've fallen off the map. It will be interesting to see what state the Texans are in come Christmas. Will they be revitalized and gunning for an AFC Wild Card spot? Or packing it in?

Can the Eagles win? Yes!

Week 17: at 8-1 49ers

The best thing about this one for the Eagles is a trip to California in early January.

Can the Eagles win? No

Week 18: at 5-3-1 Giants

Eagles fans would love their team to play spoiler here against New York, a team that may or may not have the NFC East wrapped up by the second week of January. Chances are, the Eagles will be much more focused on their draft slot than ruining the Giants day.

Can the Eagles win? They won't want to

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